Listen Live
Back To Events

The Mich Ultra All-Star Challenge FINALS With JMV | Brothers Downtown

Add to Calendar
JMV Remote The Mich Ultra All-Star Challenge 2023
  • Date/time: Feb 15, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Brothers Bar & Grill Downtown
  • Address: 255 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

The Final stage is set for the Mich Ultra All-Star Challenge!

Join The Ride With JMV in preparing for one of the most anticipated events in Indianapolis history (the 2024 All-Star weekend) at Brothers Downtown on February 15th!

From 3PM – 6PM our finalist from past remotes will play our NBA JAM arcade game to try and record the highest score of the night to make it to win the ultimate prize:

       – A NBA JAM Arcade game

       – 2 Tickets to The Mich Ultra Experience

Come join the fun in watching it all come down to the wire!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close