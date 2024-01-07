Listen Live
Back To Events

Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots JMV Live Broadcast | WILD CARD WEEKEND | January 11th

Add to Calendar
Locks and Shots larceny lunazul pick against the spreads
  • Date/time: Jan 11, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Parks Place Pub
  • Address: Parks Place Pub at 8594 E 116th St Suite 70, Fishers, IN 46038

Come Join JMV for a WILD CARD WEEKEND Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!

On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul will join JMV on the air and they will go through their WILD CARD WEEKEND NFL picks IN PERSON.

Tune-in on Thursdays from 3PM – 6PM. OR JOIN US on location!

This weeks show is at:

January 11th – Parks Place Pub Parks Place Pub at 8594 E 116th St Suite 70, Fishers, IN 46038

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close