Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots JMV Live Broadcast | WILD CARD WEEKEND | January 11th

- Date/time: Jan 11, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Parks Place Pub
- Address: Parks Place Pub at 8594 E 116th St Suite 70, Fishers, IN 46038
Come Join JMV for a WILD CARD WEEKEND Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!
On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul will join JMV on the air and they will go through their WILD CARD WEEKEND NFL picks IN PERSON.
Tune-in on Thursdays from 3PM – 6PM. OR JOIN US on location!
This weeks show is at:
January 11th – Parks Place Pub – Parks Place Pub at 8594 E 116th St Suite 70, Fishers, IN 46038
