Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots JMV Live Broadcast | October 12th

- Date/time: Oct 12, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Mousetrap
- Address: 5565 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Come Join JMV for one of our favorite reoccurring remote events of the year – Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!
On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul joins JMV on the air and they go through their weekend NFL picks IN PERSON and then discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game!
Tune-in on Thursdays from 3PM – 6PM. OR JOIN US on location!
This weeks show is at:
October 12th – Mousetrap – 5565 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Future Events:
October 19th – Free Spirit – 6155 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46250
October 26th – Kip’s Pub – 9546 Allisonville Rd Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46250
November 2nd – Coaches Tavern – 28 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
November 9th – Joe’s Grille Westfield – 16156 Spring Mill Rd, Westfield, IN 46074
November 16th – Taylor’s Bar & Table – 8015 S Indiana 13 Suite 3, Pendleton, IN 46064
November 30th – The Dugout – 5707 W Morris St, Indianapolis, IN 46241
December 7th – AJ’s Bar & Grill – 9755 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256
December 14th – Whiskey Business Pendleton Pike – 11915 Pendleton Pike D, Indianapolis, IN 46236
December 21st – TBD
December 28th – Taylor’s Pub in Nora – 1546 E. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240
January 4th – TBD
-
30 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2023
-
5 Things Learned: Colts Sit Anthony Richardson Against Bears
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 13: Shaquille Leonard Misses First Practice
-
Colts 53-Man Roster Projection Ahead Of Preseason Finale
-
5 Things Learned: Anthony Richardson Leads Trio Of Scoring Drives
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 12: Jonathan Taylor Away From Team
-
Answering 53 Colts Questions For 2023 Training Camp