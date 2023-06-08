Listen Live
Keith Sweat Performing On Indiana State Fairgrounds Free Stage!

Indiana State fairgrounds Concert On The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage!
  • Date/time: June 2nd, 7:30pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205

Keith Sweat will be performing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on August 2nd at 7:30 PM!

All shows are FREE with paid Fair admission and seating is first come, first serve.
You are welcome to bring your own folding chair to the Free Stage!

