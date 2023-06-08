Keith Sweat Performing On Indiana State Fairgrounds Free Stage!

- Date/time: June 2nd, 7:30pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205
Keith Sweat will be performing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on August 2nd at 7:30 PM!
All shows are FREE with paid Fair admission and seating is first come, first serve.
You are welcome to bring your own folding chair to the Free Stage!
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
-
Colts Face Anthony Richardson Playing Time Dilemma
-
Colts OTA Notebook Week 2: Gardner Minshew Takes All Starting Reps
-
Colts OTA Notebook Week 3: Up And Down Day For Anthony Richardson
-
Anthony Richardson Brings Confidence, Acknowledgement For Growth
-
Colts OTA Notebook Week 1: Anthony Richardson Impresses Shane Steichen
-
Colts Sign Former First-Round Pick Breshad Perriman
-
Report: NFL Investigating Colts Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers For Gambling Violation
-
Female Drivers in the Indy 500