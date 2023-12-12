Caring At Christmas

Joe – came to Shepherd as a shy little boy and is now a 30-year-old graduate of UIndy who works for IMPD as a patrol officer and Field Training Officer transforming the same neighborhoods and streets he grew up on.

Zayda – came to Shepherd when she was 16 years old, attending Summer YLIFe and After-School programs. If not for Shepherd she would still be working at McDonalds, but now 25, Zayda is instead managing $80 million in real estate transactions, and recently built a new construction home.

Jorge – came to Shepherd a child and grew into his God-given leadership skills and utilized his love for learning. Now 22 years old, Jorge graduated from Taylor University where he served as student body vice president and just started physical therapy grad school.