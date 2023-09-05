Bud Light Blue Friday With JMV | September 8th

- Date/time: Sep 8, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Twin Peaks
- Address: 600 Greenwood Park Dr N, Greenwood, IN 46142
Bud Light Blue Fridays are Back!
All Colts season long, JMV will be on location broadcasting LIVE 3PM – 6PM every Friday to gear up for upcoming Colts games!
If you heard that we are going to be GIVING AWAY TICKETS, you heard right!
Dates and locations are below to all Bud Light Blue Fridays where you can preview that week’s Colts game with JMV!
This weeks event is at:
September 8th – Twin Peaks South – 600 Greenwood Park Dr N, Greenwood, IN 46142
Future events:
September 15th – Taylors Pub & Grill – 86th and Westfield Blvd. 1546 E. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240
September 22nd – Kilroys – 201 S Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46225
September 29th – Keystone Sports Review – 2131 East 71st Street Indianapolis, IN 46220
October 6th – Sam’s Silver Circle – 1102 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
October 13th – Ale Emporium North – 11501 Geist Pavilion Dr #100 Fishers, IN 46037
October 20th – Slippery Noodle – 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
October 27th – Back 9 – 1415 Drover St, Indianapolis, IN 46221
November 3rd – District Tap DT – 141 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
November 10th – Blue Chaparrals – 5030 Southeastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
BYE WEEK
(Wednesday) November 22nd – Brothers Broad Ripple – 910 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
December 1st – Westside Pub – 1229 S Girls School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46231
December 8th – Coaches Tavern – 28 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
December 15th – Whiskey Business South – 5220 E Southport Rd suite a, Indianapolis, IN 46237
December 22nd – Twin Peaks North – 6880 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250
December 29th – Mucky Duck – 4425 Southport Crossing Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46237
January 5th – The Garage – 906 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
-
30 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2023
-
Takeaways From Colts Announcing 53-Man Roster
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
Meet Colts Updated 53-Man Roster
-
5 Things Learned: Anthony Richardson Leads Trio Of Scoring Drives
-
Takeaways From Colts First Depth Chart Of 2023 Regular Season
-
Meet Colts 2023 Practice Squad