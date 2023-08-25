93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Backyard Broadcast With JMV At Mystic Waters

mystic waters family campground backyard broadcast
  • Date/time: Sep 1, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Mystic Waters
  • Address: 5435 W State Rd 38, Pendleton, Indiana, 46064

We’re having a party!

Come out and see us live at Mystic Waters for our Backyard Broadcast with The Ride With JMV to get the Labor Day weekend kicked off on September 1st!

Mystic Waters Campground is where the magic of summer never ends!

Book your spot today at mysticwaterscampground.com. to make it a weekend!

Prize Packs will be provided by Evan Williams Bourbon, and Bell’s Brewing! 

There will also be FOOD while it lasts that will fill up your tank provided by Ford’s Garage!

Hurry, spaces are filling up fast!

