Special Broadcast: JMV & Jake Query at Horseshoe Indianapolis For Champions Day

- Date/time: Oct 28, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
- Venue: Horseshoe Indianapolis
- Address: 4300 N Michigan Rd, Shelbyville, IN 46176
Saturday October 28th is “Champions Day” at Horseshoe Indianapolis just off I-74 in Shelbyville.
Join JMV and Jake Query in attending as they will be doing a special edition 2-hour broadcast from the location!
It’s one of the Indiana’s biggest horse racing events with over one million dollars in total purse money on the line!!
All ages welcome, admission and parking are free with first post time at Noon.
Come on out and have a day!
