Sonsio Grand Prix

GMR Grand Prix Indianapolis Motor Speedway WIBC & The Fan
  • Date/time: May 11, 3:30pm
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Month of May kicks off as the heavyweights of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take on the action-packed IMS road course for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

This family-friendly event will get you closer than ever to the twists and turns of the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track.

Don’t miss your favorite athletes as they aim to be the first to conquer the legendary Brickyard in 2024!

