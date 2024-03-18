Listen Live
CHAMPIONSHIP: Small Ball Tournament Presented By Jack Daniels | District Tap North

Jack Daniels Small Ball - Chance to win $1000 with the fan talent
  Date/time: Apr 5, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
  Venue: District Tap North
  Address: 3720 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240 

The CHAMPIONSHIP stage is set for the Small Ball Tournament sponsored by Jack Daniels!

Join The Fan, Kevin Bowen, and Jake Query on Friday, April 5th from 8pm-10pm at District Tap North to watch an epic showdown of two guys battling It out for a chance to win $1,000!

Moments like these are what dreams are made of!

SEE YOU THERE! LET'S COMPETE!

