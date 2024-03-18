CHAMPIONSHIP: Small Ball Tournament Presented By Jack Daniels | District Tap North

- Date/time: Apr 5, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: District Tap North
- Address: 3720 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
The CHAMPIONSHIP stage is set for the Small Ball Tournament sponsored by Jack Daniels!
Join The Fan, Kevin Bowen, and Jake Query on Friday, April 5th from 8pm-10pm at District Tap North to watch an epic showdown of two guys battling It out for a chance to win $1,000!
Moments like these are what dreams are made of!
SEE YOU THERE! LET’S COMPETE!
🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀
