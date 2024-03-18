Small Ball Tournament Presented By Jack Daniels | Britton Tavern

- Date/time: Mar 29, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Britton Tavern
- Address: 14005 Mundy Dr, Fishers, IN 46038
The FAN invites you to SHOW UP and SHOW OUT at this year’s Small Ball Tournament sponsored by Jack Daniels!
Event 1: Sat, March 23rd | 8pm-10pm | Old Pros Table | 827 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 | Host – Kevin Bowen
-
Event 2: Friday, March 29th | 8pm-10pm | Britton Tavern | 14005 Mundy Dr, Fishers, IN 46038 | Hosted by Jake Query
-
CHAMPIONSHIP: Friday, April 5th | 8pm-10pm | District Tap North | 3720 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240 | Hosts: Kevin Bowen & Jake Query
SEE YOU THERE! LET’S COMPETE!
🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
