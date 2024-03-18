Small Ball Tournament Presented By Jack Daniels | Britton Tavern

The FAN invites you to SHOW UP and SHOW OUT at this year’s Small Ball Tournament sponsored by Jack Daniels!

Meet us this week at the Event 2 location listed below to race the clock to see if you can end the night with the highest score of shots made on the basketball game!

The winner of Event 1 and the winner of Event 2 will earn an invitation to the CHAMPIONSHIP on Friday April 5th at District Tap North for their OPPORTUNITY to play against each other to win $1,000 or go home.

We have had epic showdowns in the past and want to see you come out and participate with us during this basketball frenzy we are in!

Details to locations are below:

Event 1: Sat, March 23rd | 8pm-10pm | Old Pros Table | 827 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 | Host – Kevin Bowen Event 2: Friday, March 29th | 8pm-10pm | Britton Tavern | 14005 Mundy Dr, Fishers, IN 46038 | Hosted by Jake Query CHAMPIONSHIP: Friday, April 5th | 8pm-10pm | District Tap North | 3720 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240 | Hosts: Kevin Bowen & Jake Query

SEE YOU THERE! LET’S COMPETE!

