Small Ball Tournament Presented By Jack Daniels | Britton Tavern

Jack Daniels Small Ball - Chance to win $1000 with the fan talent
  • Date/time: Mar 29, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Britton Tavern
  • Address: 14005 Mundy Dr, Fishers, IN 46038

The FAN invites you to SHOW UP and SHOW OUT at this year’s Small Ball Tournament sponsored by Jack Daniels!

Meet us this week at the Event 2 location listed below to race the clock to see if you can end the night with the highest score of shots made on the basketball game!
The winner of Event 1 and the winner of Event 2 will earn an invitation to the CHAMPIONSHIP on Friday April 5th at District Tap North for their OPPORTUNITY to play against each other to win $1,000 or go home.
We have had epic showdowns in the past and want to see you come out and participate with us during this basketball frenzy we are in!
Details to locations are below:
  1. Event 1: Sat, March 23rd | 8pm-10pm | Old Pros Table | 827 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 | Host – Kevin Bowen

  2. Event 2: Friday, March 29th | 8pm-10pm | Britton Tavern | 14005 Mundy Dr, Fishers, IN 46038 | Hosted by Jake Query

  3. CHAMPIONSHIP: Friday, April 5th | 8pm-10pm | District Tap North | 3720 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240 | Hosts: Kevin Bowen & Jake Query

 

SEE YOU THERE! LET’S COMPETE!

🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀

