Rick Springfield Is Coming To TCU Amphitheater At White River State Park!

Rick Springfield at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
  • Date/time: August 5th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
  • Venue: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
  • Address: 801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204

Rick Springfield is coming to TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on August 5th, 2023! Concert starts at 7:30 PM!

