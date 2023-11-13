Listen Live
Listen To The Wake Up Call To Win Tickets To TOTO

The Wake Up Call giving away tickets to ToTo on their morining show
  • Date/time: Nov 13, 7:00am to Nov 17, 10:00am
  • Venue: Listen Live on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Listen to The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy weekday mornings from 7 to 10am and call in for your chance to win tickets to see TOTO take the stage at the Brown County Music Center on February 25, 2024!

