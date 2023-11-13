Listen Live
Joe Satriani And Steve Vai Coming To Old National Centre

Joe Satriani And Steve Vai Coming To Old National Centre
  • Date/time: Apr 21, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
  • Venue: Old National Centre
  • Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

For the first time ever, after more than 50 years of friendship, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will team up for a tour in 2024.

They will perform at Old National Centre on Sunday, April 21, 2024!

