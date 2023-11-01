JMV Trivia at Lou Malnati’s Broad Ripple!

Lou Malnati’s Broad Ripple will be hosting a JMV Trivia Night!

Join us from 7pm-9pm on November 6th to be included in on the the fun before watching Monday Night Football!

We will be Giving away 4, $25 gift cards each hour for people participating in the trivia on-site.

This is also a great place to watch football on Sundays with Lou Malnati’s Broad Ripple having a Sunday NFL ticket as well!

See you there!