JMV Live Remote At Twin Peaks | December 4th

- Date/time: Dec 4, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Twin Peaks
- Address: 600 Greenwood Park Dr N Greenwood IN 46142
Join JMV on Monday, December 4th from 3-6pm for a live broadcast at Twin Peaks where we’ll recap the Indianapolis Colts game!
Come on out and see us, raise a mug, and join in on all the fun this broadcast will offer!
