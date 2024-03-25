Listen Live
JMV Live Broadcast On MLB Opening Day

JMV Remote Opening Day At Joes Grille on March 28th
  • Date/time: Mar 28, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Joe's Grille In Castleton
  • Address: 6645 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN

MLB Opening Day is Thursday, March 28th!

Join JMV for a LIVE Broadcast at Joe’s Grill in Castleton from 3PM – 6PM to sit back and enjoy some opening day baseball to the 2024 MLB season!

Address: 6645 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN

