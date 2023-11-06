Downtown Indy Circle Of Lights Presented By IBEW 481

- Date/time: Nov 24, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Monument Circle Downtown Indianapolis!
The Downtown Indy Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481 – Indy’s most time-honored holiday tradition – celebrates its 61st anniversary on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving. Join us on Monument Circle to watch the Soldiers and Sailors Monument illuminate with festive decor and energy. Please note that our event is earlier than year’s past.
5:00 PM Festivities begin with a live DJ
5:30-8:00 PM Vendors and other activities will open
6:00-7:00 PM The lighting ceremony
