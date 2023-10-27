Christmas-Nights-of-Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

- Date/time: Dec 31, 12:00am to 11:59pm
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1202 E. 38TH ST. INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46205
ONLINE RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED
No cash or credit will be accepted at the ticket booth.
With the new reservation system, wait times should be under an hour.
SHOW ENTRANCE
Use the entrance at Gate 12 – located on 42nd Street
