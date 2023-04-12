Burger Bash With Curt Cavin & Kevin Lee At Prime 47!

- Date/time: May 22nd, 6:00pm to 8:30pm
- Venue: USAC Racing Parking Lot
- Address: 4910 W 16th Street, Speedway, Indiana
