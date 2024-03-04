Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania With JMV | Back 9 Golf & Entertainment

Think you have what it takes to win the Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania that is happening around town this month?

The Ride With JMV is setting up shop and broadcasting a full show LIVE to watch people compete to win a trip to Vegas and a chance to compete for $10,000.

Event details:

Date: March 20th

Location: Back 9 Golf – 1415 Drover St, Indianapolis, IN 46221

Time: 3PM – 6PM

What better entertainment could you ask for on a Wednesday evening.

Contest schedule above.