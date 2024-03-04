Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania With JMV | Back 9 Golf & Entertainment

- Date/time: Mar 20, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Back 9 Golf & Entertainment
- Address: 1415 Drover St, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Think you have what it takes to win the Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania that is happening around town this month?
The Ride With JMV is setting up shop and broadcasting a full show LIVE to watch people compete to win a trip to Vegas and a chance to compete for $10,000.
Event details:
Date: March 20th
Location: Back 9 Golf – 1415 Drover St, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Time: 3PM – 6PM
What better entertainment could you ask for on a Wednesday evening.
Contest schedule above.
