Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania With JMV | Back 9 Golf & Entertainment

bud light pop a shot partnered with 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
  Date/time: Mar 20, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  Venue: Back 9 Golf & Entertainment
  Address: 1415 Drover St, Indianapolis, IN 46221

Think you have what it takes to win the Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania that is happening around town this month?

The Ride With JMV is setting up shop and broadcasting a full show LIVE to watch people compete to win a trip to Vegas and a chance to compete for $10,000.

Event details:
Date: March 20th
Location: Back 9 Golf – 1415 Drover St, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Time: 3PM – 6PM

What better entertainment could you ask for on a Wednesday evening.

Contest schedule above.

