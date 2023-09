Bud Light Blue Friday With JMV | December 1st

Bud Light Blue Fridays are Back!

All Colts season long, JMV will be on location broadcasting LIVE 3PM – 6PM every Friday to gear up for upcoming Colts games!

If you heard that we are going to be GIVING AWAY TICKETS, you heard right!

Dates and locations are below to all Bud Light Blue Fridays where you can preview that week’s Colts game with JMV!

This weeks event is at:

December 1st – Westside Pub – 1229 S Girls School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46231

Future events:

December 8th – Coaches Tavern – 28 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

December 15th – Whiskey Business South – 5220 E Southport Rd suite a, Indianapolis, IN 46237

December 22nd – Twin Peaks North – 6880 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250

December 29th – Mucky Duck – 4425 Southport Crossing Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46237

January 5th – The Garage – 906 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202