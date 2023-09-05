Bud Light Blue Friday With JMV | BYE WEEK

- Date/time: Nov 17, 3:00pm
- Venue: BYE WEEK
- Address: No event happening this week
Bud Light Blue Fridays are Back!
All Colts season long, JMV will be on location broadcasting LIVE 3PM – 6PM every Friday to gear up for upcoming Colts games!
If you heard that we are going to be GIVING AWAY TICKETS, you heard right!
Dates and locations are below to all Bud Light Blue Fridays where you can preview that week’s Colts game with JMV!
This weeks event is at:
BYE WEEK – there is no event this week.
Future events:
(Wednesday) November 22nd – Brothers Broad Ripple – 910 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
December 1st – Westside Pub – 1229 S Girls School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46231
December 8th – Coaches Tavern – 28 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
December 15th – Whiskey Business South – 5220 E Southport Rd suite a, Indianapolis, IN 46237
December 22nd – Twin Peaks North – 6880 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250
December 29th – Mucky Duck – 4425 Southport Crossing Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46237
January 5th – The Garage – 906 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
