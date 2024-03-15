Blue Moon IMS Eclipse Ticket Drop With JMV

- Date/time: Mar 22, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: The District Tap
- Address: 3720 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
🌕🏁 Blue Moon Indianapolis Motor Speedway Eclipse Ticket Drop! 🌕🏁
Join us at The District Tap (82nd Street) on March 22nd from 3-6PM for an event you won’t want to miss.
JMV will be giving away ticket for you to have a chance to secure your spot at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the upcoming Solar Eclipse event!
See you there!
