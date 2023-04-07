Test – This is a test

Listen Live
Posted April 7, 2023

Marcus Ericsson
2022 Indy 500, The Fan Featured, The Fan Midday Show  |  Editorial Staff

Is Marcus Ericsson Becoming A Consistent IndyCar Series Competitor?

On The Dan Dakich Show the last two weeks, we spent time talking with drivers, owners and more to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Now it’s time to recap the Indianapolis 500 mile race! On Monday’s edition of The Dan Dakich Show we recapped the Indy 500: […]

Santino Ferrucci Indy 500
2022 Indy 500, Indy 500, Kevin & Query, Racing, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Why It’s Easy To Root For Santino Ferrucci & His Need For A Full-Time Ride

On Tuesday’s edition of Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by charismatic Dreyer & Reinbold Racing driver Santino Ferrucci about: His top-10 finish in this year’s Indy 500 His very real adoration for Juan Pablo Montoya Recalling his crash in practice last year His connection to Paul McCartney The best/worst drivers to party with His friendship with Marcus Ericsson […]

Marcus Ericsson Indy 500
2022 Indy 500, Indy 500, Kevin & Query, Racing, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Indy 500 Winner Marcus Ericsson on His Run Into The History Books

Fresh off of his victory, Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson joined Kevin & Query this morning to talk with Kevin Bowen and Jake Query about: His emotions on winning the Indy 500 His mindset during the red flag restart Why he decided to go “all in” on IndyCar Growing up in Sweden and moving to […]

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pagoda at Dawn
2022 Indy 500, The BK Lounge, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

The Indianapolis 500 Reminded us Again what Togetherness Looks Like

Time and again, the Indianapolis 500 brings hundreds of thousands of people together. Those people may never have come across each other if it wasn’t for the very event that gives our city its flare. Kids fall in love, adults connect back to the moments that made them first adore 16th and Georgetown. It’s special. […]

2022 Indy 500, Sports News, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Marcus Ericsson Weaves To Indy 500 Victory In Two-Lap Shootout To The Finish

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — In a race dominated by his Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon, it would be Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson to claim the checkered flag in the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. In a classic finish, Ericsson, who started 5th in the middle of Row 2, desperately weaved, swerved, and clawed his way around […]

https://www.1075thefan.com/2022-indy-500/get-to-know-ed-carpenter-33-ed-carpenter-racing-indy-500/
2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Ed Carpenter #33 – Ed Carpenter Racing, Indy 500

Get To Know: Ed Carpenter #33 – Ed Carpenter Racing, Indy 500

Get To Know Colton Herta
2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Colton Herta #26 – Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, Indy 500

Get To Know: Colton Herta #26 – Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, Indy 500

2022 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach
2022 Indy 500, The Fan Featured, The Fan Midday Show  |  Editorial Staff

One On One Indy 500 Edition: Graham Rahal

From now until the Indianapolis 500 The Dan Dakich Show will be talking with drivers, owners and more to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing! Tuesday on The Dan Dakich Show we continued our One On One: Indy 500 series with Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. […]

2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Kyle Kirkwood #14 – AJ Foyt Racing, Indy 500

Get To Know: Kyle Kirkwood #14 – AJ Foyt Racing, Indy 500

Alexander Rossi
2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Alexander Rossi #27 – Andretti Autosport, Indy 500

Get To Know: Alexander Rossi #27 – Andretti Autosport, Indy 500

AUTO: MAY 22 IndyCar - The 106th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying
2022 Indy 500, Indy 500, Kevin & Query, Racing, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Scott Dixon On Claiming His Fifth Indy 500 Pole & What Lies Ahead

Fresh off of claiming his fifth pole for the Indianapolis 500, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing joined Kevin & Query Monday morning to talk to Kevin Bowen & Jake Query about: His surprise level at his record-setting 234 mph If this pole feels more special than the first four Will he offer any advice […]

AUTO: MAY 23 IndyCar - The 106th Indianapolis 500 Front Row Photo Shoot
2022 Indy 500, The Fan Featured, The Fan Midday Show  |  Editorial Staff

One on One Indy 500 Edition: IndyCar VP of Communications Curt Cavin

From now until the Indianapolis 500 The Dan Dakich Show will be talking with drivers, owners and more to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing! Monday on The Dan Dakich Show we continued our One On One: Indy 500 series with the NTT IndyCar Series Vice President of […]

106th running of the indy 500
2022 Indy 500, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

How To Listen to the 2022 Indy 500

Calling all race fans! Here’s how to listen to the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Listen To listen to the Indy 500, tune in to local stations 93.1 WIBC and 93.5/107.5 The Fan. Click the play button on the bottom of the page. See air times below. 5  a.m. – Race Day […]

2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Jimmie Johnson #48 – Chip Ganassi Racing, Indy 500

Get To Know: Jimmie Johnson #48 – Chip Ganassi Racing, Indy 500

2022 Indy 500, Sports News  |  Editorial Staff

Scott Dixon Sits On Indy 500 Pole For Second Year In A Row With Fastest Pole Speed Ever

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — With the fastest pole speed in the history of the Indianapolis 500, Scott Dixon will lead the field of 33 to the green flag for the second consecutive year on Memorial Day weekend. Guess we were lucky with the weather and that had us in the Fast 12,” Dixon said. “Step One, […]

2022 Indy 500, Sports News  |  Editorial Staff

Fast 12 Set; Veekay’s Blistering Run Leads Field Heading To Pole Day

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Once again dodging quickly changing weather and track conditions, the field for the Indianapolis was mostly set on Saturday. Rinus Veekay is the quickest driver of them all heading into Pole Day on Sunday, setting the third-fastest qualifying speed in the history at 233.655 mph. Only Arie Luyendyk (236.986) and Scott Brayton […]

2022 Indy 500, Sports News  |  Editorial Staff

Coyne Drivers Sato, Malukas Rise To The Challenge Of Mother Nature In Fast Friday Practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Mother nature has not been kind to those temporarily living at 16th and Georgetown. For Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for Indianapolis 500 qualifying this weekend, drivers dealt all day long with 20 mph sustained winds with some gusts reaching north of 30 mph. This made the handling […]

2022 Indy 500, Sports News  |  Editorial Staff

Sato, Dixon Fastest Again Overall As Teams Begin Trimming Cars For Indy 500 Qualifying In Thursday Practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The sequence of the day was a lot different than Tuesday, yet the outcome was largely the same on the speed chart. Takuma Sato (227.519) and Scott Dixon (227.335) were the top two fastest drivers as far as overall speed is concerned for the second practice in a row. The drivers were […]

AUTO: MAY 18 IndyCar - A.J. Foyt Receives Baby Borg Trophy
2022 Indy 500, Indy 500, The Fan Featured, The Fan Midday Show  |  Editorial Staff

One on One Indy 500 Edition: President of AJ Foyt Racing Larry Foyt

From now until the Indianapolis 500 The Dan Dakich Show will be talking with drivers and owners to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing! Thursday on The Dan Dakich Show we continued our One On One: Indy 500 series with the President of A.J Foyt Racing Larry Foyt. […]

2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Scott McLaughlin #3 – Team Penske, Indy 500

Get To Know: Scott McLaughlin #3 – Team Penske, Indy 500

Matt Sorum interview with JMV
2022 Indy 500, The Fan Featured, The Ride with JMV  |  Editorial Staff

Matt Sorum Joins JMV in Exclusive Interview Leading Up To Carb Day!

Miller Lite Carb Day is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing! This high-octane party features some of the most exciting action on (and off) the track as the world revs its engines for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. JMV sat down for an exclusive interview with legendary Rock & […]

AUTO: April 21 IndyCar - The 106th Indianapolis 500 Open Test
2022 Indy 500, Indy 500, The Fan Featured, The Fan Midday Show  |  Editorial Staff

One On One Indy 500 Edition: IMS President Doug Boles

From now until the Indianapolis 500 The Dan Dakich Show will be talking with drivers and owners to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing! Wednesday on The Dan Dakich Show we continued our One On One: Indy 500 series with the President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug […]

2022 Indy 500, Sports News  |  Editorial Staff

Sato Quickest; Ganassi Team Dominates First Day Of Indy 500 Practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It was a beautiful day to open Indy 500 practice Tuesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The drivers took part in two practice sessions in order to set a baseline for their preparations for race day. 2008 Indy 500 champion Scott Dixon put things in perspective for the first day. “It’s day […]

Indianapolis 500
2022 Indy 500, The Fan Featured, The Fan Midday Show  |  Editorial Staff

One On One Indy 500 Edition: 2016 Indy 500 Winner Alexander Rossi

From now until the Indianapolis 500 The Dan Dakich Show will be talking with drivers and owners to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing! Tuesday on The Dan Dakich Show we continued our One On One: Indy 500 series with 2016 Indy 500 Winner Alexander Rossi of Andretti […]

Get To Know Will Power
2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Will Power #12 – Penske Racing, Indy 500

Get To Know: Will Power #12 – Penske Racing, Indy 500

2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Sage Karam #24 – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Indy 500

Get To Know: Sage Karam #24 – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Indy 500

JMV interviews kings of Chaos
2022 Indy 500, The Fan Featured, The Ride with JMV  |  Editorial Staff

Sean McNabb Joins JMV in Exclusive Interview Leading Up To Carb Day!

Miller Lite Carb Day is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing! This high-octane party features some of the most exciting action on (and off) the track as the world revs its engines for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. JMV sat down for an exclusive interview with legendary Rock […]

Jake Query Golden Badge
2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured, Uncategorized  |  Editorial Staff

Golden Badge | An Exclusive Look Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway With Jake Query Thanks To Chapman!

Scott Dixon
2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Scott Dixon #9 – Chip Ganassi Racing, Indy 500

Get To Know: Scott Dixon #9 – Chip Ganassi Racing, Indy 500

Get To Know Devlin DeFrancesco
2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Devlin DeFrancesco #29 – Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, Indy 500

Get To Know: Devlin DeFrancesco #29 – Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, Indy 500

2022 Indy 500, Sports News  |  Editorial Staff

The Double Edged Sword As F1 Popularity Grows With IndyCar In US

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Last week, many racing fans around the world and within the United States paid lots of attention to Formula One’s new race around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The race, won by Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, appeared to be a smashing success in both in-person attendance, as well as TV […]

Get to know Rinus Veekay
2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Rinus Veekay #21 – Ed Carpenter Racing, Indy 500

Get To Know: Rinus Veekay #21 – Ed Carpenter Racing, Indy 500

Get to know Santino Ferrucci
2022 Indy 500, Query Off Track, The Fan Featured  |  Editorial Staff

Get To Know: Santino Ferrucci #23 – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Indy 500

Get To Know: Santino Ferrucci #23 – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Indy 500

