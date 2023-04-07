Test – This is a test

On The Dan Dakich Show the last two weeks, we spent time talking with drivers, owners and more to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Now it’s time to recap the Indianapolis 500 mile race! On Monday’s edition of The Dan Dakich Show we recapped the Indy 500: […]
On Tuesday’s edition of Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by charismatic Dreyer & Reinbold Racing driver Santino Ferrucci about: His top-10 finish in this year’s Indy 500 His very real adoration for Juan Pablo Montoya Recalling his crash in practice last year His connection to Paul McCartney The best/worst drivers to party with His friendship with Marcus Ericsson […]
Fresh off of his victory, Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson joined Kevin & Query this morning to talk with Kevin Bowen and Jake Query about: His emotions on winning the Indy 500 His mindset during the red flag restart Why he decided to go “all in” on IndyCar Growing up in Sweden and moving to […]
Time and again, the Indianapolis 500 brings hundreds of thousands of people together. Those people may never have come across each other if it wasn’t for the very event that gives our city its flare. Kids fall in love, adults connect back to the moments that made them first adore 16th and Georgetown. It’s special. […]
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — In a race dominated by his Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon, it would be Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson to claim the checkered flag in the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. In a classic finish, Ericsson, who started 5th in the middle of Row 2, desperately weaved, swerved, and clawed his way around […]
From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles. So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in […]
From now until the Indianapolis 500 The Dan Dakich Show will be talking with drivers, owners and more to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing! Tuesday on The Dan Dakich Show we continued our One On One: Indy 500 series with Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. […]
Fresh off of claiming his fifth pole for the Indianapolis 500, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing joined Kevin & Query Monday morning to talk to Kevin Bowen & Jake Query about: His surprise level at his record-setting 234 mph If this pole feels more special than the first four Will he offer any advice […]
From now until the Indianapolis 500 The Dan Dakich Show will be talking with drivers, owners and more to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing! Monday on The Dan Dakich Show we continued our One On One: Indy 500 series with the NTT IndyCar Series Vice President of […]
Calling all race fans! Here’s how to listen to the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Listen To listen to the Indy 500, tune in to local stations 93.1 WIBC and 93.5/107.5 The Fan. Click the play button on the bottom of the page. See air times below. 5 a.m. – Race Day […]
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — With the fastest pole speed in the history of the Indianapolis 500, Scott Dixon will lead the field of 33 to the green flag for the second consecutive year on Memorial Day weekend. Guess we were lucky with the weather and that had us in the Fast 12,” Dixon said. “Step One, […]
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Once again dodging quickly changing weather and track conditions, the field for the Indianapolis was mostly set on Saturday. Rinus Veekay is the quickest driver of them all heading into Pole Day on Sunday, setting the third-fastest qualifying speed in the history at 233.655 mph. Only Arie Luyendyk (236.986) and Scott Brayton […]
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Mother nature has not been kind to those temporarily living at 16th and Georgetown. For Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for Indianapolis 500 qualifying this weekend, drivers dealt all day long with 20 mph sustained winds with some gusts reaching north of 30 mph. This made the handling […]
Sato, Dixon Fastest Again Overall As Teams Begin Trimming Cars For Indy 500 Qualifying In Thursday Practice
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The sequence of the day was a lot different than Tuesday, yet the outcome was largely the same on the speed chart. Takuma Sato (227.519) and Scott Dixon (227.335) were the top two fastest drivers as far as overall speed is concerned for the second practice in a row. The drivers were […]
From now until the Indianapolis 500 The Dan Dakich Show will be talking with drivers and owners to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing! Thursday on The Dan Dakich Show we continued our One On One: Indy 500 series with the President of A.J Foyt Racing Larry Foyt. […]
Miller Lite Carb Day is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing! This high-octane party features some of the most exciting action on (and off) the track as the world revs its engines for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. JMV sat down for an exclusive interview with legendary Rock & […]
From now until the Indianapolis 500 The Dan Dakich Show will be talking with drivers and owners to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing! Wednesday on The Dan Dakich Show we continued our One On One: Indy 500 series with the President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug […]
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It was a beautiful day to open Indy 500 practice Tuesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The drivers took part in two practice sessions in order to set a baseline for their preparations for race day. 2008 Indy 500 champion Scott Dixon put things in perspective for the first day. “It’s day […]
From now until the Indianapolis 500 The Dan Dakich Show will be talking with drivers and owners to get you set for the 106th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing! Tuesday on The Dan Dakich Show we continued our One On One: Indy 500 series with 2016 Indy 500 Winner Alexander Rossi of Andretti […]
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Last week, many racing fans around the world and within the United States paid lots of attention to Formula One’s new race around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The race, won by Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, appeared to be a smashing success in both in-person attendance, as well as TV […]
