Which Colt is due for a big contract?

[Indianapolis, IN]- In March, the Indianapolis Colts resigned veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to a 3 year, $70-million contract.

Now that Pittman resigned, who is the next Colt to get a big time contract?

1. Ryan Kelly, Center Source:Getty Colts Center Ryan Kelly is one of the most tenured players on the team’s roster. Kelly is playing on the final year of his 4-year, $50 million contract he signed in 2020. In 2024, Kelly accounts for over $14 million of the Colts cap space. Pro Football Focus ranked Kelly a 77.2 for 2023.

2. Julian Blackmon Source:Getty After what was a strong Safety free agent market in 2024, Blackmon resigned with Indianapolis on a 1-year/ $3.7 million contract. Blackmon had a career year in 2023 after moving to Strong Safety in Gus Bradley’s defense.

3. Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE Source:Getty Odeyingbo is on the final year of his rookie contract. Odeyingbo has 13.5 sacks, 75 Total Tackles, and 3 forced fumbles heading into year three. Each season since being drafted 54th overall in 2021 by the Colts, has seen statistical improvements by Odeyingbo.

4. Will Fries, Guard Source:Getty Fries’ rookie 4-year/ $3.5 million contract comes to an end after the 2024 season. Indianapolis has drafted potential replacements in rookies Matt Goncalves and Tanner Bortolini.

5. Mo Alie-Cox, Tight End Source:Getty The former Basketball player turned Tight End is in the final year of his 3-year/ $17.5 million contract. Entering his seventh season, Cox has 1,286 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.