Twitter Welcomes Anthony Richardson To The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have made a huge decision tonight in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson.
There was a lot of speculation that the Colts would select Will Levis 4th overall but as the draft got closer and closer the buzz around Anthony Richardson sounded more like who the Colts were going to end up going with.
After all the build up on who the Colts were going to decide on at least Colts fans now have their answer on who is going to be their new face of the franchise.
Take a look at how Twitter welcomed Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts!
1. Anthony Richardson is a “generational talent”
2. Jim Irsay welcomes Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts
3. The NFL welcomes Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts
4. Dan Orvlosky is a fan of the Colts selecting Anthony Richardson
5. Sportscenter welcomes Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts
6. The Indiana Pacers welcomes Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts
7. The Indianapolis Colts got their guy!
8. The NFL welcomes Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts again
9. The Indianapolis Colts made an awesome graphic of Anthony RIchardson
10. Kevin Bowen reports Ballard knew Richardson was the guy a month ago
11. Anthony RIchardson joins ELITE company
12. Anthony Richardson’s NFL Draft highlight reel
13. Florida Gators Football Twitter pays respects to Anthony Richardson going to the Indianapolis Colts
14. Jim Irsay welcomes Anthony Richardson
15. Ballard hops on the Pat McAfee show following the 4th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft
16. Fantasy footballers are excited for the Colts next year
17. Anthony Richardson can launch it!
18. How SWEET it is!
19. Coits fans are very excited for Anthony Richardson
20. The Irsay family with the 4th overall pick in their hands!
21. Anthony Richardson gets emotional walking up to get his jersey