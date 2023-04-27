Twitter Welcomes Anthony Richardson To The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have made a huge decision tonight in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson.

There was a lot of speculation that the Colts would select Will Levis 4th overall but as the draft got closer and closer the buzz around Anthony Richardson sounded more like who the Colts were going to end up going with.

After all the build up on who the Colts were going to decide on at least Colts fans now have their answer on who is going to be their new face of the franchise.

Take a look at how Twitter welcomed Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts!