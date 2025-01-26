Source: Uldis Laganovskis / Getty

Winter may bring cozy nights and picturesque snowfalls, but it’s not all hot cocoa and holiday cheer.

For many, the season comes with its fair share of challenges that can make even the most festive spirits long for warmer days.

From daily inconveniences to seasonal struggles, winter has a way of testing our patience in ways only this frosty season can.

Take a look below at the The Five Worst Things About Winter.

1. Busting Your Ass on Some Ice

There may be no more embarrassing thing to happen to an adult in the winter time than to slip on some ice and fall to the ground.

At best you’re alone and no one saw and you can limp yourself to the car as you mutter obscenities.

At worst, you slip and make a scene and it’s in a public place.

Everyone sees it.

Someone runs up to ask if you’re alright and you have to pretend the only thing hurting is your pride and not your right hip.

Hopefully you’re not carrying a hot coffee or groceries when it happens because then we really get into even more embarrassing behavior.