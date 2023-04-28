Take A Look At Colts QB, Anthony Richardson, Memorable Night At The 2023 NFL Draft

Anthony Richardson is now officially an Indianapolis Colt!

Last night in the 2023 NFL Draft the Colts showed patience by not giving up any draft capitol and standing pat at 4th overall. When the Colts became on the clock the Colts had the guy they wanted from the start available. Anthony Richardson was then announced to the world as the Colts next upcoming quarterback.

When Anthony Richardson received that call you could see the emotion he expressed at the draft and on national TV.

Anthony Richardson is 20 years old and looking to become the next “Man of the Franchise”.

When Richardson was selected he also joined some pretty elite company as being a quarterback drafted in the 1st round by the Colts. The only other two quarterback that were drafted in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts are Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

One thing Richardson has not lacked is confidence. He has expressed himself as a hard worker, a guy who is going to do anything for his team, and a guy that want to bring a championship to Indianapolis.

Richardson is ready to make Indianapolis his next home and he expressed on the Colts Twitter page from the 2023 NFL Draft.

