Listen Live
Colts Coverage

Take A Look At Colts QB, Anthony Richardson, Memorable Night At The 2023 NFL Draft

Published on April 28, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anthony Richardson is now officially an Indianapolis Colt!

Last night in the 2023 NFL Draft the Colts showed patience by not giving up any draft capitol and standing pat at 4th overall. When the Colts became on the clock the Colts had the guy they wanted from the start available. Anthony Richardson was then announced to the world as the Colts next upcoming quarterback.

When Anthony Richardson received that call you could see the emotion he expressed at the draft and on national TV.

Anthony Richardson is 20 years old and looking to become the next “Man of the Franchise”.

When Richardson was selected he also joined some pretty elite company as being a quarterback drafted in the 1st round by the Colts. The only other two quarterback that were drafted in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts are Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

One thing Richardson has not lacked is confidence. He has expressed himself as a hard worker, a guy who is going to do anything for his team, and a guy that want to bring a championship to Indianapolis.

Richardson is ready to make Indianapolis his next home and he expressed on the Colts Twitter page from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Take a look through some photos of Anthony Richardson experiencing the NFL Draft close up.⬇️

*Also take a look at the world of Twitter welcoming Anthony Richardson to the Colts.*

1. Top prospect Anthony Richardson is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

2. Anthony Richardson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

3. Anthony Richardson cries in the green room backstage while receiving news

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

4. Anthony Richardson in the green room backstage

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

5. Receiving news that he will be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

6. On The phone with the Indianapolis Colts

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

7. Anthony Richardson sits in the green room

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

8. Happy tears

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

9. In the moment

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

10. All Smiles for QB Anthony Richardson

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

11. Indianapolis cheerleaders and fans celebrate the pick of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Source:Getty

12. Anthony Richardson takes selfies with fans after being drafted

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Source:Getty

13. Anthony Richardson with commissioner Roger Goodell

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Source:Getty

14. The cheerleaders are excited for Anthony Richardson

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Source:Getty

15. Anthony RIchardson’s moment

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Source:Getty

16. Looking good in the Colts blue

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Source:Getty

17. 2Pointing to the Colts crowd while on stage

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

18. Front stage

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

19. Lets go Indianapolis!

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

20. Proud of his jersey

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

21. We got our new QB1

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close