Listen Live
2023 Indy 500

Starting Grid For The 107th Running Of The Indy 500

Published on May 23, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAY 22 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Finalizing the starting grid for the Indy 500 is always a highly anticipated event, as fans eagerly await the announcement of which drivers will be starting in which positions.

This year’s grid is no exception, with one of the strongest fields of talented drivers EVER that fought for the coveted pole position.

Alex Palou was the one at the front of the pack this year! Palou secured pole position with an impressive four-lap average speed of 234.217 miles per hour.

Alongside him on the front row will be Rinus VeeKay (four-lap average of 234.211 miles per hour) and Felix Rosenqvist (four-lap average of 234.114 miles per hour), both of whom put in strong performances during qualifying.

In the second row, we have Santino Furucci, Pato O’Ward, and Scott Dixon, all of whom are strong drivers on the oval.

Behind them, the third row is made up of Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, and Tony Kanaan, more hungry drivers looking for a win.

Further back in the pack, there are several other drivers to watch out for. This year’s Indy 500 promises to be an exciting and unpredictable race.

Check out the rest of the field below!

1. Row 1

Row layouts in order for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:n/a

(Inside) Alex Palou | #10 | Honda | Chip Ganassi Racing | Speed – 234.317

(Middle) Rinus Veekay | #21 | Chevrolet | Ed Carpenter Racing | Speed – 234.211

(Outside) Felix Rosenqvist | #6 | Chevrolet | Arrow McLaren | Speed – 234.114

2. Row 2

Row layouts in order for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:n/a

(Inside) Santino Furucci | #14 | Chevrolet | A.J. Foyt Enterprises | Speed – 233.661

(Middle) Pato O’Ward | #5 | Chevrolet | Arrow McLaren | Speed – 233.158

(Outside) Scott Dixon | #9 | Honda | Chip Ganassi Racing | Speed – 233.151

3. Row 3

Row layouts in order for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:n/a

(Inside) Alexander Rossi | #7 | Chevrolet | Arrow McLaren | Speed – 233.11

(Middle) Takuma Sato | #11 | Honda | Chip Ganassi Racing | Speed – 233.098

(Outside) Tony Kanaan | #66 | Chevrolet | Arrow McLaren | Speed – 233.076

4. Row 4

Row layouts in order for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:n/a

(Inside) Marcus Ericsson | #8 | Honda | Chip Ganassi Racing | Speed – 232.889

(Middle) Benjamin Pederson | #55 | Chevrolet | A.J. Foyt Enterprises | Speed – 232.671

(Outside) Will Power | #12 | Chevrolet | Team Penske | Speed – 232.635

5. Row 5

Row layouts in order for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:n/a

(Inside) Ed Carpenter | #33 | Chevrolet | Team Penske | Speed – 232.689

(Middle) Scott McLaughlin | #3 | Chevrolet | Team Penske | Speed – 232.677

(Outside) Kyle Kirkwood | #27 | Honda | Andretti Autosport | Speed – 232.662

6. Row 6

Row layouts in order for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:n/a

(Inside) Conor Daly | #20 | Chevrolet | Ed Carpenter Racing | Speed – 232.433

(Middle) Josef Newgarden | #2 | Chevrolet | Team Penske | Speed – 232.402

(Outside) Ryan Hunter-Reay | #23 | Chevrolet | Dreyer & Reinbold Racing | Speed – 232.133

7. Row 7

Row layouts in order for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:n/a

(Inside) Romain Grosjean | #28 | Honda | Andretti Autosport | Speed – 231.997

(Middle) Helio Castroneves | #06 | Honda | Meyer Shank Racing | Speed – 231.954

(Outside) Colton Herta | #26 | Honda | Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian | Speed – 231.951

8. Row 8

Row layouts in order for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:n/a

(Inside) Simon Pagenaud | #60 | Honda | Meyer Shank Racing | Speed – 231.878

(Middle) David Malukis | #18 | Honda | Dale Coyne Racing with HMD | Speed – 231.769

(Outside) Marco Andretti | #98 | Honda | Andretti Herta Autosport With Marco & Curb Agajanian | Speed – 231.682

9. Row 9

ROW 9 INDY 500 QUALIFYING 107TH RUNNING OF THE INDY 500 Source:other

(Inside) (Replacement Driver Due To Stefon Wilson Wrecking In Practice)

(Middle) Devlin Defrancesco | #29 | Honda | Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport | Speed – 231.353

(Outside) Agostin Canapino | #78 | Chevrolet | Juncos Hollinger Racing | Speed – 231.32

10. Row 10

Row layouts in order for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:n/a

(Inside) Callum Ilott | #77 | Chevrolet | Juncos Holinger Racing | Speed – 231.182

(Middle) RC Enerson | #50 | Chevrolet | Abel Motorsports | Speed – 231.129

(Outside) Katerine Legge | #44 | Honda | Letterman Lanigan Racing | Speed – 231.07

11. Row 11

Row layouts in order for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:n/a

(Inside) Christian Lundgaard | #45 | Honda | Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing | Speed – 229.649

(Middle) Sting Ray Robb | #51 | Honda | Dale Coyne Racing with RWR | Speed – 229.549

(Outside) Jack Harvey | #30 | Honda | Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing | Speed 229.166

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close