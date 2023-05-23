Starting Grid For The 107th Running Of The Indy 500

Finalizing the starting grid for the Indy 500 is always a highly anticipated event, as fans eagerly await the announcement of which drivers will be starting in which positions.

This year’s grid is no exception, with one of the strongest fields of talented drivers EVER that fought for the coveted pole position.

Alex Palou was the one at the front of the pack this year! Palou secured pole position with an impressive four-lap average speed of 234.217 miles per hour.

Alongside him on the front row will be Rinus VeeKay (four-lap average of 234.211 miles per hour) and Felix Rosenqvist (four-lap average of 234.114 miles per hour), both of whom put in strong performances during qualifying.

In the second row, we have Santino Furucci, Pato O’Ward, and Scott Dixon, all of whom are strong drivers on the oval.

Behind them, the third row is made up of Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, and Tony Kanaan, more hungry drivers looking for a win.

Further back in the pack, there are several other drivers to watch out for. This year’s Indy 500 promises to be an exciting and unpredictable race.

Check out the rest of the field below!