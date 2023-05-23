Starting Grid For The 107th Running Of The Indy 500

Finalizing the starting grid for the Indy 500 is always a highly anticipated event, as fans eagerly await the announcement of which drivers will be starting in which positions.
This year’s grid is no exception, with one of the strongest fields of talented drivers EVER that fought for the coveted pole position.
Alex Palou was the one at the front of the pack this year! Palou secured pole position with an impressive four-lap average speed of 234.217 miles per hour.
Alongside him on the front row will be Rinus VeeKay (four-lap average of 234.211 miles per hour) and Felix Rosenqvist (four-lap average of 234.114 miles per hour), both of whom put in strong performances during qualifying.
In the second row, we have Santino Furucci, Pato O’Ward, and Scott Dixon, all of whom are strong drivers on the oval.
Behind them, the third row is made up of Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, and Tony Kanaan, more hungry drivers looking for a win.
Further back in the pack, there are several other drivers to watch out for. This year’s Indy 500 promises to be an exciting and unpredictable race.
Check out the rest of the field below!
1. Row 1Source:n/a
(Inside) Alex Palou | #10 | Honda | Chip Ganassi Racing | Speed – 234.317
(Middle) Rinus Veekay | #21 | Chevrolet | Ed Carpenter Racing | Speed – 234.211
(Outside) Felix Rosenqvist | #6 | Chevrolet | Arrow McLaren | Speed – 234.114
2. Row 2Source:n/a
(Inside) Santino Furucci | #14 | Chevrolet | A.J. Foyt Enterprises | Speed – 233.661
(Middle) Pato O’Ward | #5 | Chevrolet | Arrow McLaren | Speed – 233.158
(Outside) Scott Dixon | #9 | Honda | Chip Ganassi Racing | Speed – 233.151
3. Row 3Source:n/a
(Inside) Alexander Rossi | #7 | Chevrolet | Arrow McLaren | Speed – 233.11
(Middle) Takuma Sato | #11 | Honda | Chip Ganassi Racing | Speed – 233.098
(Outside) Tony Kanaan | #66 | Chevrolet | Arrow McLaren | Speed – 233.076
4. Row 4Source:n/a
(Inside) Marcus Ericsson | #8 | Honda | Chip Ganassi Racing | Speed – 232.889
(Middle) Benjamin Pederson | #55 | Chevrolet | A.J. Foyt Enterprises | Speed – 232.671
(Outside) Will Power | #12 | Chevrolet | Team Penske | Speed – 232.635
5. Row 5Source:n/a
(Inside) Ed Carpenter | #33 | Chevrolet | Team Penske | Speed – 232.689
(Middle) Scott McLaughlin | #3 | Chevrolet | Team Penske | Speed – 232.677
(Outside) Kyle Kirkwood | #27 | Honda | Andretti Autosport | Speed – 232.662
6. Row 6Source:n/a
(Inside) Conor Daly | #20 | Chevrolet | Ed Carpenter Racing | Speed – 232.433
(Middle) Josef Newgarden | #2 | Chevrolet | Team Penske | Speed – 232.402
(Outside) Ryan Hunter-Reay | #23 | Chevrolet | Dreyer & Reinbold Racing | Speed – 232.133
7. Row 7Source:n/a
(Inside) Romain Grosjean | #28 | Honda | Andretti Autosport | Speed – 231.997
(Middle) Helio Castroneves | #06 | Honda | Meyer Shank Racing | Speed – 231.954
(Outside) Colton Herta | #26 | Honda | Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian | Speed – 231.951
8. Row 8Source:n/a
(Inside) Simon Pagenaud | #60 | Honda | Meyer Shank Racing | Speed – 231.878
(Middle) David Malukis | #18 | Honda | Dale Coyne Racing with HMD | Speed – 231.769
(Outside) Marco Andretti | #98 | Honda | Andretti Herta Autosport With Marco & Curb Agajanian | Speed – 231.682
9. Row 9Source:other
(Inside) (Replacement Driver Due To Stefon Wilson Wrecking In Practice)
(Middle) Devlin Defrancesco | #29 | Honda | Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport | Speed – 231.353
(Outside) Agostin Canapino | #78 | Chevrolet | Juncos Hollinger Racing | Speed – 231.32
10. Row 10Source:n/a
(Inside) Callum Ilott | #77 | Chevrolet | Juncos Holinger Racing | Speed – 231.182
(Middle) RC Enerson | #50 | Chevrolet | Abel Motorsports | Speed – 231.129
(Outside) Katerine Legge | #44 | Honda | Letterman Lanigan Racing | Speed – 231.07
11. Row 11Source:n/a
(Inside) Christian Lundgaard | #45 | Honda | Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing | Speed – 229.649
(Middle) Sting Ray Robb | #51 | Honda | Dale Coyne Racing with RWR | Speed – 229.549
(Outside) Jack Harvey | #30 | Honda | Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing | Speed 229.166