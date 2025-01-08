Shoot Your Shots: Hip-Hop Stars Who Excelled In Sports

Just as athletes experimented with music, there have been times when rap artists have stepped into the world of sports. Many artists’ athletic prowess precedes their rap careers, and some even went back to sports after their music took off. With that in mind, scroll down for a list of Hip-Hop figures who dabbled in the world of sports! The relationship between Hip-Hop and professional sports runs deep. Over the years, we have seen plenty of athletes who have made the jump from the court to the studio, from Shaq and Kobe to Deion Sanders and Damian Lillard. Most recently, LiAngelo Ball made a bold statement in music, with his debut single, “Tweaker,” becoming a viral hit.Just as athletes experimented with music, there have been times when rap artists have stepped into the world of sports. Many artists’ athletic prowess precedes their rap careers, and some even went back to sports after their music took off.

Quavo was a starting quarterback at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, GA in 2009, setting a school record in single-game passes and leading the county in passing yards. He's also quite talented on the basketball court, winning the MVP award at the 2018 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

2. Master P Source: Getty

Master P earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Houston in the late 80s, but was sidelined by a knee injury early in his freshman year. He did end up playing professional ball years later, playing with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, the ABA's Las Vegas Rattlers, and the CBA's Fort Wayne Fury.

3. Romeo Miller Source: Getty Like his father, Romeo also earned a basketball scholarship, playing briefly for the University of Southern California. However, he dropped out in 2010, one year after his former teammate, current NBA star Demar DeRozan, went pro.

4. Wale Source: Getty Wale was a standout on the football field in high school, earning various scholarship offers. He played running back and wide receiver at Robert Morris University and also played at Virginia State and Bowie State before dropping out in 2004 to pursue music.

5. J. Cole Source: Getty J. Cole’s love for basketball runs just as deep as his love for music. The MC (and minority owner for the Charlotte Hornets) played in his last two years of high school and received a scholarship at St. John’s University, where he tried out as a walk-on before deciding to focus on music instead. He did go back to his hoop dreams briefly, playing pro ball in Africa and Canada.

6. Nelly Source: Getty Not surprisingly, Nelly played several sports before his rap career. He played in the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association and had tryouts with the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates. He also played football in his youth (a skill he demonstrated in The Longest Yard and on MTV’s Rock ‘N Jock) and won the celebrity dunk contest during the 2006 NBA All-Star Weekend.

7. 2 Chainz Source: Getty 2 Chainz was a standout combo guard at North Clayton High School in College Park, known for having good ball control, dribbling, and shooting skills. He ultimately became a Division I recruit, playing for Alabama State from 1996-97 before focusing on music.

8. Stalley Source: Getty Former MMG rapper Stalley had NBA aspirations as a player for Washington High School in Massillon, OH, even playing with a young LeBron James back then. Unfortunately, he had to shift his focus after injuries derailed his stints at the University of Michigan and Long Island University.

9. Suge Knight Source: Getty Before becoming the notorious founder of Death Row Records, Suge Knight played as a defensive end at University of Nevada – Las Vegas. He also had a brief stint in the NFL, becoming a replacement player for the Los Angeles Rams during the 1987 players strike.

10. Ma$e Source: Getty Ma$e was a standout point guard at Manhattan Center High School in 1993 and grabbed interest from Division I schools. However, due to his grades, he attended State University of New York. He would ultimately drop out to pursue music full-time.

11. Cam'Ron Source: Getty Before teaming up on the It Is What It Is podcast, Cam’Ron and Ma$e were teammates on Manhattan Center High’s basketball team. Cam’Ron was exceptionally good, leading the team to the Public Schools Athletic Class A championship and receiving offers from Georgetown and USC… so he says.

12. Queen Latifah Source: Getty Queen Latifah was a standout power forward at Irvington High School in New Jersey, leading her team to back-to-back state championships in 1985 and 1986. Need proof of her prowess on the court: check out this clip of Latifah stealing the ball from NBA great Shawn Kemp and hitting a flawless layup during the 1994 MTV Rock ‘N Jock B-Ball Jam. ‘Nuff said.