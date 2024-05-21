Listen Live
RECAP: Tales From The Track With Scott Dixon

Published on May 21, 2024

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel

Source: Scott Umsteadt / Radio One

Last night, 93.1 WIBC hosted a thrilling Tales From The Track event at VisionLoft STUTZ, featuring IndyCar driver Scott Dixon as the special guest, with Hammer & Nigel as the hosts!

Attendees enjoyed an evening filled with excitement and insights into Scott Dixon’s illustrious racing career.

The event, presented by Relay Indiana, provided a unique opportunity for fans to connect with the legendary driver.

Event Highlights:

  • Venue: VisionLoft STUTZ, located at 1060 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204, set the perfect backdrop for the evening.
  • Program: Guests were treated to a private viewing of the Stutz Museum, followed by a delightful dinner with a cash bar and interview with Scott Dixon.
  • Engagement: Attendees had the chance to register for door prizes and participate in an engaging Q&A session where Scott Dixon shared his driving experiences.
  • Memorable Moments: The meet and greet with Scott Dixon, including a photo opportunity, allowed fans to create lasting memories.

As a 2008 Indy 500 winner and holder of six IndyCar Championships, Dixon’s legacy in the sport is unparalleled. His remarkable achievements and consistency on the track have solidified his status as one of the greatest Indy car drivers of all time.

For those who couldn’t attend or did attend, the Tales From The Track event with Scott Dixon was a memorable occasion that celebrated the thrill of motorsport and the indomitable spirit of racing.

Take a look at photos from the event below!

