Ranking Colts Position Of Strength For 2023 Season

INDIANAPOLIS – As you’d expect, defining the strengths of a team coming off a 4-12-1 season isn’t the easiest task in the world.

Nonetheless, there are parts of this Colts roster that offer more positives/hope than others.

Here’s a position-by-position list of strengths for the Colts:

1. Defensive Tackle Source:Getty The duo of DeForest Buckner/Grover Stewart ranks right up there with any other in the league. It’s a dynamic/productive duo, with both guys being incredibly durable throughout their careers. The depth isn’t totally barren either.

2. Defensive End Source:Getty Based off this, the Colts should have a pretty good defensive line in 2023. While the defensive end group doesn’t have the Pro Bowl talent at the top of the depth chart, like the defensive tackles, it has some reason for optimism. You have Kwity Paye ready for a healthy/breakout season. Samson Ebukam comes over from the best defensive line in football with a bigger role waiting for him. Outside of that expected starting combo, you have Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo as some intriguing names to help with the depth.

3. Running Back Source:Getty Anytime you have Jonathan Taylor, this position is still going to be near the top of the strength list. The only real question I have for the running backs in 2023 is who will receive the third-down duty. That aspect is really important in today’s NFL and the Colts don’t have an obvious answer there with Nyheim Hines now in Buffalo.

4. Linebacker Source:Getty This position group has some uncertainty as it enters training camp, pretty much all surrounding the health of Shaquille Leonard. But even if Leonard’s injury situation continues to drag on, I still like a duo of Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed. That’s quite a change in tune from the previous ‘linebacker of the future’ duo with Leonard and Bobby Okereke.

5. Offensive Line Source:Getty It’s amazing to me the Colts are paying as much as they are for their offensive line and yet one can justify having the unit ranked this low. But after last season, could you really put them much higher on the list? Yes, you have multiple Pro Bowlers among that group, but the personnel has to re-prove itself after such a disappointing season last year.

6. Wide Receiver Source:Getty On paper, a trio of Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Josh Downs offer some potential moving forward. While there are questions about the 2023 impact from this group, it would be unfair to totally write off this position, with Isaiah McKenzie and Ashton Dulin around, too.

7. Safety Source:Getty Even without veteran Rodney McLeod Jr., the safety position still has some intrigue with Julian Blackmon and Rodney Thomas II. Plus, you have Nick Cross in his second NFL season. This is a group the Colts will lean on a bit, because the cornerback position has so much inexperience.

8. Tight End Source:Getty If the tight end position had a Jack Doyle name atop it, the depth of the group would be pushing this position higher on the list. But you can’t say that confidently about a Mo Alie-Cox. Will Jelani Woods show No. 1 ability though in Year Two?

9. Quarterback Source:Getty Again, talking in the 2023 NFL world, it’s hard to put the Colts quarterback position any higher. Gardner Minshew is a nice backup, but not 17-game starter material. And it would be beyond unrealistic to expect Anthony Richardson—a 13-game college starter—to dominate the NFL at 21 years old.