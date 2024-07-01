Paul George has agreed to a 4-year, $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers, per sources.

George’s deal sends him back to the Eastern Conference to partner with MVP center Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of making a run at an NBA championship.

Clippers officials spoke highly of George in his departure, simply stating although the plan to win a Championship with George didn’t work, they do appreciate all his efforts.

“Paul is a tremendous talent and an elite two-way player. We feel fortunate for the five years we spent with him,” the Clippers said. “Over that span, he went to three All-Star Games, made the most 3-pointers in franchise history and helped lead the team to a place it had never been. His performances in Games 5 and 6 against Utah in 2021 won’t be forgotten by anyone associated with the Clippers.

“We traded a lot to pair Paul and Kawhi [Leonard], and in exchange, we had five seasons of contention. Even though we fell short of our ultimate objective, we appreciate the chances we had with Paul.”

Check out reactions to Paul George signing to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul George Signs 4-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers was originally published on rnbphilly.com