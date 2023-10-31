Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a Pretty good rebound game for Jalen Hurts tossing 4 TD against Washington after 4 INT in his last two games. I’m interested how Philly fairs over the next five…vs Cowboys, @ Chiefs, vs Bills, vs Niners, @ Cowboys. Last week: 2

2. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a We probably witnessed one of Patrick Mahomes’ worst games of his career in Denver on Sunday, finishing with 0 TD and a QBR of 42. Last week: 1

3. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a Which 6-2 AFC team do you like the most? I’m still going KC but the Ravens are nipping at their heels. I still can’t believe they didn’t get aggressive and grab someone like Saquon Barkley before the trade deadline. Last week: 3

4. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a Miami still hasn’t beat a team that will make the postseason, but a nice bounce back win against New England, nonetheless. Last week: 4

5. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a The Jags have won 5 in a row (continuing to prove me wrong) and Trevor Lawrence has a top 3 QBR in the league during that time period. Last week: 6

6. Detroit Lions Source:n/a I like the Donovan Peoples-Jones addition before the trade deadline. Also, go look at Detroit’s schedule. There’s a good chance they’ll be favored in 8 of their last 9 games. Last week: 7

7. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a ESPN’s rankings have the Cowboys climbing to number 5. It’s possible I’m too low on Jerry’s squad, but we’ll see with a “prove it” game in Philly on Sunday. Last week: 9

8. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a I thought Ken Dorsey’s game plan was spot on for Josh Allen on Thursday night, including the 7 carries. Last week: 10

9. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a Kyle Shanahan suggested the Niners had the talent “in house” to overcome a 3 game losing streak…and then they went and made a move for Montez Sweat. Also worth noting that Brock Purdy is up to 5 INT in the last three games. Last week: 5

10. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a A win over Buffalo on Sunday would have me completely bought in that Cincy is back. Last week: 12

11. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a Given San Francisco’s recent slump, the Seahawks have taken full advantage and now lead the NFC West. My only worry is Geno Smith…5 INT and only 4 TD the last three games. Last week: 11

12. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a What should I do with Cleveland? Sure, no alarm losing on the road in Seattle, but what exactly is the plan for Deshaun Watson? An offense led by PJ Walker and Kareem Hunt is only going to last so long. Last week: 8

13. Houston Texans Source:n/a Houston/Tampa Bay seems like a “make or break” game for both teams on Sunday. Last week: 14

14. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a I have the Steelers too high at number 14. Truth be told I’m done with them this season. Maybe they bounce back Thursday night, but will Kenny Pickett play? Will it matter? Last week: 13

15. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a Any offense looking to “get right” just needs to play Gus Bradley’s defense as the Saints gashed Indy on Sunday. If Carr and company are going to strike now is the time with Chicago, Minnesota, and Atlanta all looming. Last week: 20

16. New York Jets Source:n/a Look up “purgatory” in the dictionary and tell me you don’t see the Jets. It’s clear they aren’t near good enough at QB to be taken seriously, but it was a gutsy win Sunday over my pathetic Giants. Last week: 17

17. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a The NFL world felt bad for Kirk Cousins tearing his Achilles on Sunday. It no doubt put a damper on the Vikings’ celebration after winning their third straight. Next up…Josh Dobbs. Last week: 19

18. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a Here we go again with the Chargers. They moved up 5 spots in my rankings and 18 on ESPN!! Up next are the Jets in a pseudo elimination game. Last week: 23

19. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a Tyler Heinicke time in Hot ‘Lanta? Last week: 15

20. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a At 3-5 it’s not hard to see that the Rams have probably hit the wall. The saving grace is their schedule with only 4 playoff hopefuls remaining. Last week: 18

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a Tampa is currently 26th in points per game at 16. That simply won’t cut it. Last week: 16

22. Washington Commanders Source:n/a Fire sale in Washington! Expect a new roster, new coaching staff, and potentially new competition for QB Sam Howell next season. Last week: 22

23. Tennessee Titans Source:n/a Holy Will Levis! The rookie dropped 4 TD dimes on Atlanta in his rookie debut. Can he keep it up? Last week: 28

24. Denver Broncos Source:n/a After a lot of big talk the Broncos remained quiet at the trade deadline. Combine that with two straight wins and you wonder if Sean Payton think his team is finally turning the corner. Last week: 30

25. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a It’s clear the Colts have hit the wall. With everything to play for in front of them the defense has allowed 38 ppg the last 3 games and Minshew has been clumsy with 5 INT in that same time period. The only saving grace is a schedule that could land Indy at 5-5 going into their bye week. Last week: 21

26. New England Patriots Source:n/a After a week 7 win over Buffalo it was back to reality for New England…Mac Jones look regular, they couldn’t run the ball, and their leading receiver was Kendrick Bourne with 39 yards. Last week: 27

27. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a Jacobi Meyers and Davante Adams both had just 1 catch each on Monday Night Football. I’m guessing the Raiders will keep dropping in our weekly rankings. Last week: 24

28. New York Giants Source:n/a What legendarily terrible late game coaching by Brian Daboll on Sunday. If not for a rebuilding roster it would be a fireable offense. Last week: 26

29. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a Four straight losses and it’s hard to think the Green Bay brass aren’t rethinking everything. After a 38 point outing in week 1 the Pack are averaging just 17 ppg. Last week: 25

30. Chicago Bears Source:n/a Back down to earth for rookie QB Tyler Bagent in LA on Sunday. Last week: 29

31. Carolina Panthers Source:n/a Carolina finally won a game, but can they make it 2 in a row against Indy on Sunday? Let’s call this the Frank Reich revenge game! Last week: 32