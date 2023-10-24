Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.

Leave a comment or Tweet (errr X me) at @TheOnlySweeney to share your thoughts about his power

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a …and just like that the Kansas City Chiefs are back at number 1 in my rankings. But the real story might be their defense, which has allowed just 15 ppg this season. Last week: 4

2. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a Philly did the two things they enjoy the most agaisnt Miami…controlling the line of scrimmage and going for it on 4th down in their own territory. Quite the performance Sunday night against the Dolphins. Last week: 5

3. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a Ravens/Lions was supposed to be the main game of the 1pm slate but turned bust really quick because of the Ravens balanced attack. Lamar and company led this game 35-0 at one point! Last week: 7

4. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a Opponents that Miami has beaten are a combined 8-25. Their losses are against Buffalo and Philly. Reason to be worried? Front runners? Last week: 1

5. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a Two straight losses, two straight mediocre performances by Brock Purdy, and two straight injury-riddled weeks have the Niners reeling a tad. A battle with Cincinnati followed by Jacksonville won’t help. Last week: 3

6. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a Jacksonville tried to keep the Saints in the game on Thursday, but in the end it’s now 4 straight wins for the Jags and there’s no way I can continue to harp on their early season struggles. Last week: 8

7. Detroit Lions Source:n/a Detroit has to be my “let down team” of the week. They usually get up for games but were completely mauled by Baltimore on Sunday. At one point this was a 35-0 game! How?! Last week: 2

8. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a The Browns are a completely flawed team and not a real contender. In the next breath it’s okay to admit their defense has been legit (outside Colts game), Myles Garrett is an alien, and they’ve won despite poor QB play. Last week: 10

9. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a Now is the time for the Cowboys to stack wins with the Rams, Giants, Panthers, and Commanders being 4 of the next 5 for Jerry’s guys. Last week: 10

10. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a It’s clear the Bills are NOT tier 1 contenders. Can they turn it around? Perhaps a trade day move? If the playoffs started today Buffalo would be the last team in. Last week: 6

11. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a Pete Carroll and company haven’t been sharp the past 3 weeks but were still good enough to gut out a win on Sunday over Arizona. Continue to monitor DK Metcalf’s injury throughout the week. Last week: 13

12. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a Fresh from their bye week it’s “go time” for the Bengals. Last week: 11

13. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a Dionte Johnson is back and don’t look now but the Steelers had 3 rushing TD’s on Sunday. Najee Harris even scored! Last week: 15

14. Houston Texans Source:n/a It’s probably unfair for me to drop Houston three spots during their bye week. Next up is Carolina and a chance to further concrete themselves as a playoff team. Last week: 11

15. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a Atlanta moves up NINE spots this week due to their road win in Tampa on Sunday. I keep being flabbergasted (and inconsistent) on what to do with the Falcons each week, but as of now they lead the AFC South. Last week: 24

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a I hate to say it, but Todd Bowles’ squad might be coming back down to earth. They’re sitting at two straight losses with road games in Buffalo and Houston looming. Last week: 16

17. New York Jets Source:n/a ESPN’s Mike Greenberg really said the Jets still have a chance to win the AFC East. Why would he do this to himself? Last week: 18

18. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a Royce Freeman/Darrell Henderson Jr combined for 127 yards and a TD. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp had just 29 yards on 2 catches last Sunday. Go figure. Last week: 14

19. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a Speaking of “go figure”, the Vikings are 2-0 without Justin Jefferson. A winnable schedule looms with six valid opportunities upcoming. Last week: 25

20. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a By losing 4 of their last 5, New Orleans is squarely in do or die territory Sunday in Indianapolis. Derek Carr has been average at best and has had to throw the ball 105 combined in the last two games. Last week: 17

21. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a Gardner Minshew has 10 turnovers in the last 2 games and the locals here in Indy feel they really gave one away against Cleveland on Sunday. A loss to the Saints and going 3-5 would potentially make Chris Ballard a “seller” at the deadline. Last week: 22

22. Washington Commanders Source:n/a Given the competition (Giants) you could easily make the argument that Washington was the biggest failure of week 7. Ron Rivera has to be directly on the hot seat (as if it matters). Last week: 20

23. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a It feels like we’ve seen that same Chargers/Cheifs game for 3 straight years. I’m guessing Brandon Staley is safe as the Chargers hit their bye week. Last week: 19

24. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a A game like Raiders/Bears explained how Vegas keeps building all those shinny buildings in the gambling capital of the US. Yeah, the Raiders really lost to D2 QB Tyler Bagent on Sunday. Last week: 23

25. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a One of the talking head/argument shows wondered recently if Jordan Love has regressed. Seems to be an odd question given he never officially “arrived”. Right? Last week: 21

26. New York Giants Source:n/a The Giants tired to give Washington the win on Sunday…missed FG, dropped pick 6, redzone turnovers etc. Alas, the Giants won and a win Sunday over the Jets could build a little momentum. Last week: 30

27. New England Patriots Source:n/a New England moves up 4 spots in my rankings but given Mac Jones’ “griddy” dance they should plummet to 32. Last week: 31

28. Tennessee Titans Source:n/a It’s full “sell now” mode for the Titans and their new GM. Could Henry or Hopkins be next? Do we think Will Levis gets the start on Sunday? Dangerous times upcoming for the Titans. Last week: 26

29. Chicago Bears Source:n/a Hopefully you were a shrewd fantasy football GM and picked up D’Onta Foreman before it was too late. Last week: 28

30. Denver Broncos Source:n/a The Broncos won but the biggest story might be Sean Payton admitting he doesn’t like sushi. Fair or foul? Last week: 29

31. Arizona Cardinals Source:n/a The Cardinals haven’t topped 20 points in 4 straight games, and next up are the Ravens and Browns. Good luck Josh Dobbs. Last week: 27