Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.

Leave a comment or Tweet (errr X me) at @TheOnlySweeney to share your thoughts about his power

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a Back atop my rankings are the Miami Dolphins. I’m interested how they’ll work Chase Claypool and Jeff Wilson into their already loaded offense. Last week: 3

2. Detroit Lions Source:n/a I’m probably too high on the Lions but what else can they do to earn our respect? Take a look at their schedule and tell me they can’t win 11 games. Last week: 4

3. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a I’m not too concerned about losing on the road to a solid Cleveland defense, but I am worried about Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel’s injuries. Last week: 1 Last week: 1

4. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a KC isn’t playing their best football, but with the Chargers and Broncos looming it’s a possibility they’re 7-1 going into an early November matchup against the Dolphins. Last week: 5

5. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a Sports talk radio in Philly wonders if Jalen Hurts has regressed? He’s already tossed 7 INT. He had 6 all of last year. Last week: 2

6. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a I have Buffalo at number 6 but I ask the question: are they THAT good? Last week: 6

7. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a I cannot wait for Ravens vs Lions this Sunday. Last week: 10

8. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a Admittingly, I wasn’t too impressed with Jacksonville early this season, but after three “big” wins I’m starting to consider buying stock again. Last week: 9

9. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a Dallas quieted the haters for at least one week. Will that carry over? We’ll have to wait and see. Last week: 17

10. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a It’s a mirage that Cleveland will make the playoffs, but that defense is the real deal giving up only 1,002 yards through the first six weeks. Last week: 14

11. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a The Bengals have rebounded against the easy part of their schedule, but now comes the hard part. After their bye week it’s @49ers, vs Buffalo, vs Texans, @ Baltimore, and vs Steelers. Last week: 19

12. Houston Texans Source:n/a I just love what the Texans are doing. It isn’t pretty but they’ve found a way to bring along a rookie QB while winning games. Impressive. Last week: 18

13. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a A last second loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati isn’t the end of the world, but the Seahawks were just 9 yards away from being 4-1 and probably in my top 5. Last week: 6

14. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a With Kyren Williams out this Sunday look for rookie RB Zach Evans to get the nod against the Steelers. Last week: 20

15. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a No movement this week from Pittsburgh. But they are expected to welcome back Dionte Johnson, who has a chance of playing on Sunday. Last week: 15

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a Tampa Bay fell 8 spots in this week’s rankings due to a putrid offense performance Sunday against the Lions. They still can’t run the ball (46 yards on Sunday) and Baker Mayfield is starting to get a little banged up. Last week: 8

17. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a If you look at points scored per game the Saints are worst off with Derek Carr at QB. Last week: 11

18. New York Jets Source:n/a The Jets defense is for real. How many games can that win them? Who knows. But they are making opposing QB’s look “silly”, according to Robert Saleh. Last week: 25

19. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a Another one score loss and another chance from Justin Herbert wasted to prove that he’s a top tier QB. Last week: 12

20. Washington Commanders Source:n/a It’s time for Washington to string together back-to-back wins with the lowly Giants coming up on Sunday. Last week: 21

21. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a It was a much-needed week off for Green Bay as a winnable game in Denver and home against Minnesota are on the horizon. Last week: 22

22. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a Jim Irsay couldn’t help himself in admitting on Monday night that rookie QB Anthony Richardson was most likely going to need season ending surgery. This comes as terrible timing since Minshew’s 4 turnovers sunk Indy on Sunday. Last week: 16

23. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a The Raiders have won two in a row with a matchup against the lowly Bears looming. I’m assuming Brian Hoyer will lead the charge with Jimmy G injured (again). Last week: 24

24. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a It’s quite the fall as Atlanta went from 13 to 24 in this week’s rankings. I’ve obviously over-ranked them in past weeks, but not anymore. Desmond Ridder’s 3 INT sunk the Falcons and he now has any many TDs as picks (6). Last week: 13

25. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a Important to note that Kirk Cousins has decided not to waive his no trade clause and will ride things out with the Vikes this season. Last week: 28

26. Tennessee Titans Source:n/a The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Tennessee. But now they’ll have to deal with Ryan Tannehill’s high ankle sprain, and there’s really no good replacement option with Malik Willis and Will Levis waiting in the wings. Last week: 23

27. Arizona Cardinals Source:n/a If the Cardinals don’t beat the Bears in December then just how many games will they win? Last week: 26

28. Chicago Bears Source:n/a Who is Tyson Bagent? It’s looking like he’ll be the starter with Justin Fields nursing a thumb issue. Last week: 27

29. Denver Broncos Source:n/a Russell Wilson failed to hit 100 yards passing (95) and ended up with a QBR of 9.8 against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Last week: 29

30. New York Giants Source:n/a Brian Daboll had perhaps the two most embarrassing moments in his career Sunday night in Buffalo. That was middle school level clock management. Last week: 30

31. New England Patriots Source:n/a Bill Belichick is so desperate he’s calling on practice squad QB/WR Malik “Magic” Cunningham to help spark the offense. I followed Malik at UofL. He’s a good player but I’d be shocked if he became a legitimate option at QB (or WR) in the NFL. Last week: 31