NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams
Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.
Let’s jump into our NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!
1. Miami DolphinsSource:n/a
Back atop my rankings are the Miami Dolphins. I’m interested how they’ll work Chase Claypool and Jeff Wilson into their already loaded offense.
Last week: 3
2. Detroit LionsSource:n/a
I’m probably too high on the Lions but what else can they do to earn our respect? Take a look at their schedule and tell me they can’t win 11 games.
Last week: 4
3. San Francisco 49ersSource:n/a
I’m not too concerned about losing on the road to a solid Cleveland defense, but I am worried about Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel’s injuries.
Last week: 1
4. Kansas City ChiefsSource:n/a
KC isn’t playing their best football, but with the Chargers and Broncos looming it’s a possibility they’re 7-1 going into an early November matchup against the Dolphins.
Last week: 5
5. Philadelphia EaglesSource:n/a
Sports talk radio in Philly wonders if Jalen Hurts has regressed? He’s already tossed 7 INT. He had 6 all of last year.
Last week: 2
6. Buffalo BillsSource:n/a
I have Buffalo at number 6 but I ask the question: are they THAT good?
Last week: 6
7. Baltimore RavensSource:n/a
I cannot wait for Ravens vs Lions this Sunday.
Last week: 10
8. Jacksonville JaguarsSource:n/a
Admittingly, I wasn’t too impressed with Jacksonville early this season, but after three “big” wins I’m starting to consider buying stock again.
Last week: 9
9. Dallas CowboysSource:n/a
Dallas quieted the haters for at least one week. Will that carry over? We’ll have to wait and see.
Last week: 17
10. Cleveland BrownsSource:n/a
It’s a mirage that Cleveland will make the playoffs, but that defense is the real deal giving up only 1,002 yards through the first six weeks.
Last week: 14
11. Cincinnati BengalsSource:n/a
The Bengals have rebounded against the easy part of their schedule, but now comes the hard part. After their bye week it’s @49ers, vs Buffalo, vs Texans, @ Baltimore, and vs Steelers.
Last week: 19
12. Houston TexansSource:n/a
I just love what the Texans are doing. It isn’t pretty but they’ve found a way to bring along a rookie QB while winning games. Impressive.
Last week: 18
13. Seattle SeahawksSource:n/a
A last second loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati isn’t the end of the world, but the Seahawks were just 9 yards away from being 4-1 and probably in my top 5.
Last week: 6
14. Los Angeles RamsSource:n/a
With Kyren Williams out this Sunday look for rookie RB Zach Evans to get the nod against the Steelers.
Last week: 20
15. Pittsburgh SteelersSource:n/a
No movement this week from Pittsburgh. But they are expected to welcome back Dionte Johnson, who has a chance of playing on Sunday.
Last week: 15
16. Tampa Bay BuccaneersSource:n/a
Tampa Bay fell 8 spots in this week’s rankings due to a putrid offense performance Sunday against the Lions. They still can’t run the ball (46 yards on Sunday) and Baker Mayfield is starting to get a little banged up.
Last week: 8
17. New Orleans SaintsSource:n/a
If you look at points scored per game the Saints are worst off with Derek Carr at QB.
Last week: 11
18. New York JetsSource:n/a
The Jets defense is for real. How many games can that win them? Who knows. But they are making opposing QB’s look “silly”, according to Robert Saleh.
Last week: 25
19. Los Angeles ChargersSource:n/a
Another one score loss and another chance from Justin Herbert wasted to prove that he’s a top tier QB.
Last week: 12
20. Washington CommandersSource:n/a
It’s time for Washington to string together back-to-back wins with the lowly Giants coming up on Sunday.
Last week: 21
21. Green Bay PackersSource:n/a
It was a much-needed week off for Green Bay as a winnable game in Denver and home against Minnesota are on the horizon.
Last week: 22
22. Indianapolis ColtsSource:n/a
Jim Irsay couldn’t help himself in admitting on Monday night that rookie QB Anthony Richardson was most likely going to need season ending surgery. This comes as terrible timing since Minshew’s 4 turnovers sunk Indy on Sunday.
Last week: 16
23. Las Vegas RadiersSource:n/a
The Raiders have won two in a row with a matchup against the lowly Bears looming. I’m assuming Brian Hoyer will lead the charge with Jimmy G injured (again).
Last week: 24
24. Atlanta FalconsSource:n/a
It’s quite the fall as Atlanta went from 13 to 24 in this week’s rankings. I’ve obviously over-ranked them in past weeks, but not anymore. Desmond Ridder’s 3 INT sunk the Falcons and he now has any many TDs as picks (6).
Last week: 13
25. Minnesota VikingsSource:n/a
Important to note that Kirk Cousins has decided not to waive his no trade clause and will ride things out with the Vikes this season.
Last week: 28
26. Tennessee TitansSource:n/a
The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Tennessee. But now they’ll have to deal with Ryan Tannehill’s high ankle sprain, and there’s really no good replacement option with Malik Willis and Will Levis waiting in the wings.
Last week: 23
27. Arizona CardinalsSource:n/a
If the Cardinals don’t beat the Bears in December then just how many games will they win?
Last week: 26
28. Chicago BearsSource:n/a
Who is Tyson Bagent? It’s looking like he’ll be the starter with Justin Fields nursing a thumb issue.
Last week: 27
29. Denver BroncosSource:n/a
Russell Wilson failed to hit 100 yards passing (95) and ended up with a QBR of 9.8 against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
Last week: 29
30. New York GiantsSource:n/a
Brian Daboll had perhaps the two most embarrassing moments in his career Sunday night in Buffalo. That was middle school level clock management.
Last week: 30
31. New England PatriotsSource:n/a
Bill Belichick is so desperate he’s calling on practice squad QB/WR Malik “Magic” Cunningham to help spark the offense. I followed Malik at UofL. He’s a good player but I’d be shocked if he became a legitimate option at QB (or WR) in the NFL.
Last week: 31
32. Carolina PanthersSource:n/a
Carolina actually ran a play with the lead on Sunday…the first time they’ve done that all season.
Last week: 32