Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.

Week 5 saw a bounce back, a beatdown, an emergence, and a few teams simply giving up the ghost.

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a Brock Purdy has 9 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He’s finally getting legitimate MVP love as the Niners are averaging 33 points per game. Last week: 1 Last week: 1

2. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a Through the first 5 weeks Jalen Carter is tied with Aaron Donald for most QB pressures in the NFL. (23) Last week: 3

3. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a Miami has racked up 2,568 yards in offense through 5 games. That’s the most in NFL history. But now they’re dealing with a significant knee injury to RB De’Von Achane that could land him on IR. Last week: 6

4. Detroit Lions Source:n/a They’ll need to get Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown back to truly be rolling, but at 4-1 there’s not much else they can do to prove their dominance. Road games at Tampa Bay and Baltimore await. Last week: 5

5. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a It doesn’t feel like the Chiefs have hit their stride, but they’re 4-1 with two of the next three against lowly Denver. Watch out for TE Travis Kelce’s injury status as the week progresses. Last week: 4

6. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a A low-key fun matchup this weekend is Seattle traveling to Cincinnati. Can the Bengals keep it going or will the Seahawks improve to 4-1? Last week: 9

7. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a Buffalo drops fives spots in my rankings, but the real issue is that injuries are adding up. A week after Tre’Davious White tore his Achilles the Bills lost top LB Matt Milano and starting tackle DaQuan Jones indefinitely. Last week: 2

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a The next three weeks are going to show who the Bucs really by hosting Detroit, Atlanta, and a road matchup with Buffalo. Last week: 10

9. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a I’ve been down on Jacksonville the entire season. For some reason I haven’t felt like they’ve lived up to preseason expectations. But last weekend’s win over Buffalo changed things. Shockingly, it was Trevor Lawrence’s first game over 300 passing yards of the season. Last week: 13

10. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a Mark Andrews said the Ravens need to “wake up” and he’s right. The Ravens flat out gave that game away on Sunday at Pittsburgh. Last week: 7

11. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a Alvin Kamara is fully back with 25 touches last Sunday in New Orleans’ 34-0 pulverizing of New England. Last week: 18

12. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a Expect RB Austin Ekeler back Monday when the Chargers try to sink Dallas’ season. Last week: 12

13. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a Desmond Ritter is 5-0 at home as a starter. It was quite the jump as Atlanta moved up 8 spots in this week’s rankings. Last week: 21

14. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a The next three for Cleveland will give us a better idea if they have staying power with the 49ers, Colts, and Seahawks upcoming. Last week: 20

15. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a There’s no part of me that thinks Pittsburgh is a legit contender, but Sunday’s win over Baltimore is how you’re there at the end. If we know Mike Tomlin then he’ll be there at the end. Last week: 24

16. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a What to do with the Colts? Sunday’s win over Tennessee snapped a five-game losing streak to Mike Vrabel’s squad, but just how big will the loss of Anthony Richardson loom? Last week: 15

17. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a National outlets still have respect for the Cowboys in their rankings, unfortunately, I do not. Dak Prescott has hit the wall (5 TD, 4 INT) and with massive dead cap numbers I just don’t see any easy out for Jerry Jones. Last week: 8

18. Houston Texans Source:n/a That was a crushing loss for Houston on Sunday. But the next two are winnable by hosting the Saints and then a road matchup against the winless Panthers. Last week: 16

19. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a A buddy of mine made a bet for the Bengals to win the division at +600. Can they get there? I think they can. Last week: 25

20. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a The Rams were valiant in their effort Sunday against the Eagles, but ultimately squandered several second half opportunities. It was good to see Cooper Kupp back and next to rookie sensation Puka Nacua. Last week: 15

21. Washington Commanders Source:n/a Gut check time for Ron Rivera as the Commanders travel to Atlanta in hopes of breaking a three-game losing streak. Last week: 11

22. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a Jordan Love has 5 interceptions in the last two games. That includes an average QBR of 10.5. Last week: 14

23. Tennessee Titans Source:n/a Derrick Henry averaged just 3.3 yards per rush against the Colts. Without him being dominant the Titans have no pep to their step. Last week: 19

24. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a Raiders/Patriots is in the early running for “toilet bowl” game of the week. Last week: 26

25. New York Jets Source:n/a Doesn’t everyone feel warm and fuzzy that Nathaniel Hackett got his revenge game? Last week: 27

26. Arizona Cardinals Source:n/a Moral victories have run out for Arizona. Their next win might be in December. Last week: 22

27. Chicago Bears Source:n/a Fun showing for Justin Fields/DJ Moore on Thursday night. Does it carry over? Doubtful. But the next two are at home against Minnesota and Las Vegas. Last week: 32

28. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a The Vikings would be lower had each loss not been by one score. Last week: 23

29. Denver Broncos Source:n/a The soonest Denver will be able to get out from under Russell Wilson’s contract is after the 2026 season when dead cap money goes down to 31.2 million. Last week: 29

30. New York Giants Source:n/a There’s not one redeeming quality about the Giants season thus far. Add to that a neck injury to 40-million-dollar man Daniel Jones and it’s a full disaster. Last week: 28

31. New England Patriots Source:n/a 72-3 is the combined score from the last two games. Not much else to say. Last week: 30