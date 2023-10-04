Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.

You may ask “Andy, how will you come up with these rankings”? The answer is by my substantial GUT…so, let’s call them my Gut Power Rankings as we head into week 5.

Leave a comment or Tweet (errr X me) at @TheOnlySweeney to share your thoughts about his power

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a The Niners continue to be the most complete team in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey has legitimate shot at winning the MVP (7 touchdowns in 4 games) and Brock Purdy missed on just one throw on Sunday. Last week: 1 Last week: 1

2. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a 38, 37, and 48 are the respective offensive outputs for the Bills the last three games. The defense gave up just 11 points per game in the same timeframe and it seems the Josh Allen – Stefon Diggs connection is back to full strength. Last week: 5

3. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a Philly fans feel their team isn’t clicking yet, but the Eagles are also still undefeated. The defensive line is starting to look scary and toss on top of it the play of AJ Brown over the last two games… Last week: 3

4. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a Enough of Taylor Swift. Enough. Last week: 4

5. Detroit Lions Source:n/a Thus far the Lions are living up to the hype with wins on the road in KC and Green Bay. Next up is an easy one against Carolina before two massive road tests in Tampa Bay and Baltimore. Last week: 6

6. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a I didn’t think the Fins would win in Orchard Park on Sunday, but to get smacked the way they did was eye opening. I’ll still trust in McDaniel’s crew despite a defense ranked 25th overall. Last week: 2

7. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a The Ravens were one of my “locks” for the weekend and that was before Deshaun Watson was ruled out. Lamar Jackson was back to his old efficient self while the rest of us wondered who the hell Dorian Thompson-Robinson is. Last week: 7

8. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a Dallas stayed put because we need to be honest that the Patriots are terrible. Last week 8

9. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a I’ve told you all on here before that I picked Seattle to make the playoffs, and I love that pick even more after their Monday night smacking of my Giants. How much of a stud is Devon Witherspoon? Whew. Last week: 9

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a The Bucs have to be considered one of the biggest early surprises in the NFL. Their red zone defense has been stingy, and Baker Mayfield has been taking care of the football. Last week: 15

11. Washington Commanders Source:n/a Behold of my first inconsistency…from about 11-20 I have no idea how to rank these teams. Washington was valiant in their effort in Philly on Sunday. Worth moving them up 6 spots? Doubtful. Last week: 17

12. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a I don’t think the Chargers are the 12th best team in the NFL. Shame on the rest of these middling teams making me praise Brandon Staley’s squad. Last week: 19

13. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a The London Jaguars’ win over Atlanta said more about the Falcons than the Jags. Last week: 22

14. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a What a disappointing performance on Thursday night, but the Pack have a chance to make things right the next three weeks when they travel to Vegas, Denver, and back home for the winless Vikings. Last week: 10

15. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a Somewhere Puka Nacua is running wide open in the Indianapolis secondary. Last week: 20

16. Houston Texans Source:n/a Maybe I was wrong about CJ Stroud. He is yet to throw an interception this season. Last week: 21

17. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a Indy is another tough team to rank. A loss to Tennessee on Sunday would be a massive step back and perhaps a return to the mean. Several OL and defensive injuries are starting to pile up as well. Last week: 16

18. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a It’s a slight, I know, but Derek Carr is perhaps the most overpaid player in the NFL. 100 mil for 127 yards on Sunday. Last week: 14

19. Tennessee Titians Source:n/a Such a Vrabel start to the season for the Titans…close loss, close win, blowout loss, blowout win. Which team shows up on Sunday? Your guess is as good as mine. Last week: 27

20. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a Who the hell is Dorian Thompson- Robinson? Last week: 12

21. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a Back to earth for the Falcons? 13 points total in the last two games and it’s clear Desmond Ridder is more of a backup than a starter. Last week: 11

22. Arizona Cardinals Source:n/a Arizona is my greatest example of hypocrisy on this week’s GUT power rankings. They should not be number 22 but I’m far too ashamed by the performances of Cincy, Pittsburgh, the Giants, etc. Last week: 25

23. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a Where will Kirk Cousins play next season? Last week: 26

24. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a Kenny Pickett was diagnosed Monday night with a bone bruise to his left knee but is still expected to miss some time. I expect the Steelers to lose to Baltimore and limp into their bye week. Last week: 13

25. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a After signing his massive deal, Joe Burrow is having a career low in completion percentage, average per completion, QB rating, and QBR. What a mess with no end in sight. Last week: 18

26. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a There are some bad teams in the NFL and the Raiders are one of those teams. But shoutout to Purdue product Aidan O’ Connell and that fabulous mustache. Last week: 28

27. New York Jets Source:n/a I’ll give the Jets credit…the didn’t crumble after that 15-10 loss to the Patriots. They were valiant in a loss to KC, but the amount of NY media trying to spin Zach Wilson into a competent QB is silly. Last week: 30

28. New York Giants Source:n/a What has happened to this team? What has happened to this coaching staff? They’re possibly the most hopeless offense in the NFL along with a defense that can’t tackle. It’s going to be a long winter in NYC. Last week: 24

29. Denver Broncos Source:n/a Sean Payton cutting his sweatshirt sleeves off was perhaps a bigger moment than the Broncos getting their first win of the season. Last week: 32

30. New England Patriots Source:n/a Super pass rusher Matt Judon is done for the season and Mac Jones stinks. We ARE seeing the end of the Belichick era. Last week: 23

31. Carolina Panthers Source:n/a The only hopeful offensive performance has been with Bryce Young on the bench. Last week: 29