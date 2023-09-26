Listen Live
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams

Published on September 26, 2023

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams

Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this weeks weekly power rankings.

You may ask “Andy, how will you come up with these rankings”? The answer is by my substantial GUT…so, let’s call them my Gut Power Rankings as we head into week 4.

This week saw a blood bath in eliminator leagues with the Ravens, Cowboys, and Jaguars all losing. As for my rankings, the highest riser was Green Bay moving from 17 to 10 with a thrilling win over the Saints and the largest plummet being the Jags (from 15 to 22) and Titans (from 20 to 27) dropping 7 spots respectively.
So where are your Indianapolis Colts? Right now I have them checking in at number 16, between Tampa Bay and Washington. I think that’s a fair ranking given the win over Baltimore and the questions that still loom around the team. Additionally, I’ve been consistent on The Wake Up Call that I love what the defensive front 7 is doing. I expect Indy to beat the Rams on Sunday with a home date against the Titans the week after. If AR returns the wins continue I would expect the Colts and new HC Shane Steichen to be one of the big stories in the NFL.

Leave a comment or Tweet (errr X me) at @TheOnlySweeney to share your thoughts about his power

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a

The Niners stay atop my “Gut” Power Rankings. They don’t have a win as flashy as Miami, but I still think they’re the most complete team in the league. San Francisco sports the number 3 total defense and number 4 overall offense.

Last week: 1

2. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Source:n/a

They dropped a 70 piece in an NFL game with extra credit given because it was against Sean Payton. Next up is a road trip to Buffalo.

Last week: 2

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a

Nick Sirianni was right on Monday night when he said his team didn’t need to be a finished product in September. I think it’s clear the Eagles miss OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon. Also, how about Jalen Carter? Whew…

Last week: 4

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a

It could be the competition but since the return of Chris Jones the Chiefs D has allowed just 19 points.

Last week: 7

5. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Source:n/a

The Bills have dropped 38 and 37 the last two weeks against mediocre competition. Sunday’s contest with Miami will be a fun litmus test for Sean McDermott’s team.

Last week: 6

6. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Source:n/a

Detroit needed to bounce back after a tough OT loss at home to Seattle, and they did by beating the then 2-0 Falcons. The Lions now hit the road for a Thursday matchup with Green Bay with a lot on the line in the NFC North.

Last week: 9

7. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a

Injuries are adding up for the Ravens at the wrong time as road contests in Cleveland and Pittsburgh loom.

Last week: 5

8. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a

Not shocking that Dallas was anointed as Super Bowl contenders after beating the lowly Giants and Jets.

Last week: 3

9. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a

I continue to be a believer that Seattle is a playoff team. Geno Smith has been good the last 2 weeks averaging 312 ypg in back to back wins.

Last week: 14

10. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Source:n/a

I’m still trying to figure out what GB is all about. The Pack scored all 18 points in the 4th quarter against the Saints on Sunday and now get a chance to take hold of the division with the Lions visiting on Thursday night football.

Last week: 17

11. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a

I don’t mind admitting that I have no idea what to do with the Falcons either. Are they good? Can you win consistently with Desmond Ridder at QB? Winnable games loom with Jacksonville, Houston, and Washington on the horizon.

Last week: 8

12. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Source:n/a

I’m not sure Cleveland is good, but they’re a TJ Watt superhero play away from being undefeated. The schedule stiffens with games against Baltimore, San Francisco, and Indy on the horizon.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a

The Steelers have rushed for just 201 yards in the first 3 games this season. Plus, Najee Harris’ roll continues to be undefined.

Last week: 18

14. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Source:n/a

No surprise that Derek Carr couldn’t make it through the first month of the season without sustaining a significant injury. The Saints will now look to Jameis Winston to pick up an offense than has scored 16, 20, and 17 in the first three weeks respectively.

Last week: 10

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a

The Bucs peaked last week at 12 and glancing at their schedule over the next month that’s probably the highest they’ll be all season.

Last week: 12

16. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a

Indy captured one of the biggest upsets of the early season by going on the road and beating Baltimore on Sunday. If the DL continues to wreak havoc there’s no reason the Colts can’t be 3-2 or 4-1 by mid October. Watch for an Anthony Richardson update on Wednesday.

Last week: 23

17. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Source:n/a

Everyone, lets welcome Sam Howell back to reality.

Last week: 11

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a

The Bengals aren’t a playoff team. It’s sad to say but Joe Burrow’s calf isn’t getting better during the season.

Last week: 19

19. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a

Brandon Staley lives to coach another day, and with the Raiders invading So-Fi there’s a chance the Chargers are 2-2 before a showdown with Dallas.

Last week: 22

20. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a

The fun might be over for the other team in Los Angeles. I think they lose to Indy and Philly in consecutive weeks.

Last week: 13

21. Houston Texans

Houston Texans Source:n/a

CJ Stroud, not bad?

Last week: 32

22. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a

I don’t think Jacksonville is very good right now. They’ll be in contention all season because it’s the AFC South, but all the preseason analysis of the Jags has simply been wrong.

Last week: 15

23. New England Patriots

New England Patriots Source:n/a

The most interesting thing about the Pats is Mac Jones’ “cup check” on Sauce Gardner. Look for NE to be the get right game for Dallas on Sunday.

Last week: 26

24. New York Giants

New York Giants Source:n/a

Nowhere to go but down for the Giants. The G-Men will be in a near must win scenario this week with sure losses looming in Miami and Buffalo.

Last week: 21

25. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Source:n/a

Good to see Jonathan Gannon’s squad get rewarded with a win over Dallas on Sunday. I keep telling ya, his team is playing hard.

Last week: 28

26. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a

Trade Kirk Cousins to the Jets? Or is a wildcard spot still in play?

Last week: 27

27. Tennessee Titians

Tennessee Titians Source:n/a

I had high hopes for the Titans this season, but it’s abundantly clear that Ryan Tannehill is WASHED.

Last week: 20

28. Las Vegas Radiers

Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a

Cue Brian Hoyer as starting QB. Plus, have you noticed Devante Adams start to grumble about lack of winning?

Last week: 25

29. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Source:n/a

Bryce Young joined fellow rookie Anthony Richardson in the rookie QB class that’s already nursing an injury. Carolina will have to weigh Young’s health and maturation while knowing they’ll be more competitive with Andy Dalton at QB.

Last week: 30

30. New York Jets

New York Jets Source:n/a

Don’t worry, the Jets signed Trevor Siemian.

Last week: 24

31. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Source:n/a

I’ll be searching the internet for where other power rankings have the Bears/Broncos. Who truly is the worst team in the NFL? Good thing we get to settle that debate on Sunday when the two match up.

Last week: 31

32. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Source:n/a

They allowed 70 points and the Dolphins took it easy on them.

Last week: 29

