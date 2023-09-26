NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams

Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this weeks weekly power rankings.

You may ask “Andy, how will you come up with these rankings”? The answer is by my substantial GUT…so, let’s call them my Gut Power Rankings as we head into week 4.

This week saw a blood bath in eliminator leagues with the Ravens, Cowboys, and Jaguars all losing. As for my rankings, the highest riser was Green Bay moving from 17 to 10 with a thrilling win over the Saints and the largest plummet being the Jags (from 15 to 22) and Titans (from 20 to 27) dropping 7 spots respectively.

So where are your Indianapolis Colts? Right now I have them checking in at number 16, between Tampa Bay and Washington. I think that’s a fair ranking given the win over Baltimore and the questions that still loom around the team. Additionally, I’ve been consistent on The Wake Up Call that I love what the defensive front 7 is doing. I expect Indy to beat the Rams on Sunday with a home date against the Titans the week after. If AR returns the wins continue I would expect the Colts and new HC Shane Steichen to be one of the big stories in the NFL.

Leave a comment or Tweet (errr X me) at @TheOnlySweeney to share your thoughts about his power

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

