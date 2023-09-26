NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams
Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this weeks weekly power rankings.
You may ask “Andy, how will you come up with these rankings”? The answer is by my substantial GUT…so, let’s call them my Gut Power Rankings as we head into week 4.
Let’s jump into our NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!
1. San Francisco 49ers
The Niners stay atop my “Gut” Power Rankings. They don’t have a win as flashy as Miami, but I still think they’re the most complete team in the league. San Francisco sports the number 3 total defense and number 4 overall offense.
Last week: 1
2. Miami Dolphins
They dropped a 70 piece in an NFL game with extra credit given because it was against Sean Payton. Next up is a road trip to Buffalo.
Last week: 2
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni was right on Monday night when he said his team didn’t need to be a finished product in September. I think it’s clear the Eagles miss OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon. Also, how about Jalen Carter? Whew…
Last week: 4
4. Kansas City Chiefs
It could be the competition but since the return of Chris Jones the Chiefs D has allowed just 19 points.
Last week: 7
5. Buffalo Bills
The Bills have dropped 38 and 37 the last two weeks against mediocre competition. Sunday’s contest with Miami will be a fun litmus test for Sean McDermott’s team.
Last week: 6
6. Detroit Lions
Detroit needed to bounce back after a tough OT loss at home to Seattle, and they did by beating the then 2-0 Falcons. The Lions now hit the road for a Thursday matchup with Green Bay with a lot on the line in the NFC North.
Last week: 9
7. Baltimore Ravens
Injuries are adding up for the Ravens at the wrong time as road contests in Cleveland and Pittsburgh loom.
Last week: 5
8. Dallas Cowboys
Not shocking that Dallas was anointed as Super Bowl contenders after beating the lowly Giants and Jets.
Last week: 3
9. Seattle Seahawks
I continue to be a believer that Seattle is a playoff team. Geno Smith has been good the last 2 weeks averaging 312 ypg in back to back wins.
Last week: 14
10. Green Bay Packers
I’m still trying to figure out what GB is all about. The Pack scored all 18 points in the 4th quarter against the Saints on Sunday and now get a chance to take hold of the division with the Lions visiting on Thursday night football.
Last week: 17
11. Atlanta Falcons
I don’t mind admitting that I have no idea what to do with the Falcons either. Are they good? Can you win consistently with Desmond Ridder at QB? Winnable games loom with Jacksonville, Houston, and Washington on the horizon.
Last week: 8
12. Cleveland Browns
I’m not sure Cleveland is good, but they’re a TJ Watt superhero play away from being undefeated. The schedule stiffens with games against Baltimore, San Francisco, and Indy on the horizon.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have rushed for just 201 yards in the first 3 games this season. Plus, Najee Harris’ roll continues to be undefined.
Last week: 18
14. New Orleans Saints
No surprise that Derek Carr couldn’t make it through the first month of the season without sustaining a significant injury. The Saints will now look to Jameis Winston to pick up an offense than has scored 16, 20, and 17 in the first three weeks respectively.
Last week: 10
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bucs peaked last week at 12 and glancing at their schedule over the next month that’s probably the highest they’ll be all season.
Last week: 12
16. Indianapolis Colts
Indy captured one of the biggest upsets of the early season by going on the road and beating Baltimore on Sunday. If the DL continues to wreak havoc there’s no reason the Colts can’t be 3-2 or 4-1 by mid October. Watch for an Anthony Richardson update on Wednesday.
Last week: 23
17. Washington Commanders
Everyone, lets welcome Sam Howell back to reality.
Last week: 11
18. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals aren’t a playoff team. It’s sad to say but Joe Burrow’s calf isn’t getting better during the season.
Last week: 19
19. Los Angeles Chargers
Brandon Staley lives to coach another day, and with the Raiders invading So-Fi there’s a chance the Chargers are 2-2 before a showdown with Dallas.
Last week: 22
20. Los Angeles Rams
The fun might be over for the other team in Los Angeles. I think they lose to Indy and Philly in consecutive weeks.
Last week: 13
21. Houston Texans
CJ Stroud, not bad?
Last week: 32
22. Jacksonville Jaguars
I don’t think Jacksonville is very good right now. They’ll be in contention all season because it’s the AFC South, but all the preseason analysis of the Jags has simply been wrong.
Last week: 15
23. New England Patriots
The most interesting thing about the Pats is Mac Jones’ “cup check” on Sauce Gardner. Look for NE to be the get right game for Dallas on Sunday.
Last week: 26
24. New York Giants
Nowhere to go but down for the Giants. The G-Men will be in a near must win scenario this week with sure losses looming in Miami and Buffalo.
Last week: 21
25. Arizona Cardinals
Good to see Jonathan Gannon’s squad get rewarded with a win over Dallas on Sunday. I keep telling ya, his team is playing hard.
Last week: 28
26. Minnesota Vikings
Trade Kirk Cousins to the Jets? Or is a wildcard spot still in play?
Last week: 27
27. Tennessee Titiants
I had high hopes for the Titans this season, but it’s abundantly clear that Ryan Tannehill is WASHED.
Last week: 20
28. Las Vegas Raiders
Cue Brian Hoyer as starting QB. Plus, have you noticed Devante Adams start to grumble about lack of winning?
Last week: 25
29. Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young joined fellow rookie Anthony Richardson in the rookie QB class that’s already nursing an injury. Carolina will have to weigh Young’s health and maturation while knowing they’ll be more competitive with Andy Dalton at QB.
Last week: 30
30. New York Jets
Don’t worry, the Jets signed Trevor Siemian.
Last week: 24
31. Chicago Bears
I’ll be searching the internet for where other power rankings have the Bears/Broncos. Who truly is the worst team in the NFL? Good thing we get to settle that debate on Sunday when the two match up.
Last week: 31
32. Denver Broncos
They allowed 70 points and the Dolphins took it easy on them.
Last week: 29