Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this weeks weekly power rankings.

You may ask “Andy, how will you come up with these rankings”? The answer is by my substantial GUT…so, let’s call them my Gut Power Rankings as we head into week 3.

Week 3 saw a lot of action including reality setting in for the Jets, Cincinnati’s struggles continued, and the inevitable anointment of the Cowboys.

Plus, we all saw the gruesome injury to Browns running back Nick Chubb and a historic comeback by the New York Giants.

Locally, the Anthony Richardson concussion still continues to linger as the Colts get ready for the HOT (75% completion percentage) Lamar Jackson.

Leave a comment or Tweet (errr X me) at @TheOnlySweeney to share your thoughts about his power

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a I know Sunday’s game against the Rams got close, but the Niners are simply rolling. Purdy is 2nd in the NFL in QBR, Christian McCaffrey is on a tear averaging 6.4 ypc, Deebo/Aiyuk are off to great starts, and the defense is 1st overall in total D. Not to mention they’re 2-0 with both victories being on the road.

2. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a We talked last week of my man crush on Mike McDaniel, which continued with Sunday nights road win in Foxboro. I’d have no issue naming Tua the early leader for league MVP.

3. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a I felt sad for Jim Nance and Tony Romo trying to make the Rodgers-less Jets seem like they could hang with Dallas. What are the realistic odds Micah Parsons could win NFL VMP?

4. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a Just imagine how good Philly will be when AJ Brown gets clicking…

5. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a Lamar Jackson finally has “help” with stud rookie Zay Flowers (13 catches on 15 targets). Not to mention, Jackson is completing nearly 70% of his passes under new OC Todd Monken. The Ravens could realistically hit November with just one loss.

6. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a I’m still conflicted on how much of a Super Bowl threat the Bills are, but they did thrash the Raiders on Sunday. Josh Allen cleaned things up with no turnovers and 3 TDS in the win. Interested to see how Buffalo does in the next 3, which include at Washington and home contests against Miami and Jacksonville.

7. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a Does it matter if I don’t love what the Chiefs are doing yet this season? It feels like criticizing them would be forgetting what Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes have accomplished. The schedule lightens up dramatically with the Bears, Jets, Vikings, and Broncos looming.

8. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a Desmond Ritter is the starting QB for a 2-0 team in the NFL.

9. Detroit Lions Source:n/a I still like the Lions but it was a predictable loss at home to Seattle on Sunday.

10. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a That was some rough football we witnessed Monday night, but 2-0 is 2-0, and the Saints have a defense that will give everyone fits. Watch what they do at RB with Jamaal Williams banged up and Alvin Kamara suspended another game.

11. Washington Commanders Source:n/a Perhaps new OC Eric Bieniemy is making a difference? Either way we’re about to find out what Washington is really made of with games against Buffalo and Philly looming

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a No one was more skeptical about the Bucs than myself, but through two weeks Baker Mayfield is playing efficient football and Mike Evans is doing what Mike Evans does. I am expecting a dip soon with Philly, New Orleans, Detroit, Atlanta, and Buffalo all up next for Todd Bowles and company.

13. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a Can you guess the Rams’ leading rusher and top wideouts? I’ll help you…Kyren Williams’ play has pushed Cam Akers to the trade block while the WR core of Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua have combined for 462 yards in just two games.

14. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a Pete Carrol admitted after the win in Detroit that his team really needed the win, and they got it. The schedule lightens up with Carolina, the Giants, and perhaps the Bengals without Joe Burrow on the horizon.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a With all those skill position players and Trevor Lawrence and you score 9 points at home against KC? Sunday is why I picked Tennessee to win the AFC South.

16. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a Lets be honest, the Browns gagged away a chance to win on the road Monday in Pittsburgh. Plus, reality is setting in that Nick Chubb is done for the season and Deshaun Watson is washed.

17. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a Green Bay Packers – Color me surprised that GB gave up a 12 point second half lead to the Falcons, but alas the Pack sit here at 1-1.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a I’ve completely whiffed on my preseason analysis of the Steelers. They’re beyond fortunate to not be 0-2 and early returns on Kenny Pickett aren’t good.

19. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a There’s talk of Joe Burrow head to IR…that’s about all you need to know about the direction of Cincinnati’s season.

20. Tennessee Titians Source:n/a Hard to find a more “Titans win” than outlasting the Chargers on Sunday. It’s also noteworthy that Derick Henry has 143 yards rushing through 2 games. What happened?

21. New York Giants Source:n/a It took the Giants to have their best comeback since the 1940’s to stave off an 0-2 start. Combine Saquan Barkley’s ankle injury and a beefy schedule (@49ers, vs Seattle, @Miami, @Buffalo) and the Giants will head into November well under .500.

22. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a Why do I still have them number 22?

23. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a Indy’s DL was a terror Sunday against rookie CJ Stroud, and they’ll need to keep that momentum going on the road to Baltimore on Sunday. But the real story is Anthony Richardson’s concussion.

24. New York Jets Source:n/a Lets face reality, the Jets are done and Zach Wilson stinks.

25. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a Hunter Renfrow has 1 target in 2 games under new HC Josh McDaniels. Renfrow had 128 targets in 2021 and 50 last year in just 10 games.

26. New England Patriots Source:n/a Somewhere along the line Bill Belichick forgot the players make the coach, not the other way around. Take a look at their weapons on offense and tell me they’re not a 5-6 win team.

27. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a The Vikings’ season is off to such a bad start that ESPN has dedicated valuable segments to Minnesota trading Kirk Cousins to the Jets.

28. Arizona Cardinals Source:n/a I’ll tip my cap to rookie HC Jonathan Gannon. Despite the corny speeches, his team has played hard in closes loses to the Giants and Commanders respectively.

29. Denver Broncos Source:n/a I asked my radio partner Kevin Bowen this on Monday…would you rather get the Hail Mary at the end and not get the tying 2 point conversion or never get the Hail Mary and just lose?

30. Carolina Panthers Source:n/a I wouldn’t sound the alarm yet but Bryce Young has been shaky through the first two weeks throwing for an average of 149 ypg combined with averaging just 4.2 ypc.

31. Chicago Bears Source:n/a The make or break year hasn’t started out the way HC Matt Eberflus or GM Ryan Pole needed it to. Justin Field looks shaky with 3 INT combined with career lows in QBR and Quarterback Rating. This is on top of a bottom 5 defense in the league.