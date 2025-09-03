Listen Live
NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Multiple Teams Make Huge Jump

Published on September 3, 2025

The NFL season is always full of twists and turns, and Week 2 power rankings begin to paint a clearer picture of which teams are living up to the hype and which are falling short of expectations.

What makes these rankings so compelling is not just where teams stand now, but how quickly fortunes can change as the season progresses.

Each week, we’ll break down team performances, highlighting who’s gaining momentum and who’s struggling to find their footing.

Our evaluations will go beyond the scoreboard, focusing on critical factors like offensive execution, defensive resilience, injury impact, and how well teams are adjusting their strategies after the opening weeks.

The beauty of NFL power rankings lies in their unpredictability.

A team that stumbled in Week 1 could surge into contention with a strong showing, while early favorites might find themselves slipping if they fail to adapt.

It’s all about who can sustain success and make the right moves as the season unfolds.

Take a look below at my NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Multiple Teams Make Huge Hump.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 1

Week 2 Rank: 1

Why they’re here: The defending Super Bowl champs started strong with a win over the Cowboys. Despite some defensive concerns, their offense, led by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, remains elite.

2. Buffalo Bills

NFL: DEC 10 Bills at Chiefs Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 4

Week 2 Rank: 2

Why they’re here: A thrilling comeback win over the Ravens showcased Josh Allen’s MVP-level play. However, their defense allowed 40 points (it was the Ravens though), raising questions about their ability to stop top offenses.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 3

Week 2 Rank: 3

Why they’re here: Despite a heartbreaking loss to the Bills, their offense looked unstoppable for most of the game. Derrick Henry (despite the fumble at the end) and Lamar Jackson were electric.

4. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 5

Week 2 Rank: 4

Why they’re here: A dominant defensive performance against the Lions, highlighted by Micah Parsons’ impactful debut, has fans dreaming big. Jordan Love also showed flashes of brilliance.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Bears at Chiefs Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 2

Week 2 Rank: 5

Why they’re here: A surprising loss to the Chargers exposed their offensive struggles without key weapons like Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.

6. los Angeles Chargers

NFL: DEC 01 Chargers at Falcons Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 8

Week 2 Rank: 6

Why they’re here: Justin Herbert looked like an MVP candidate in their upset win over the Chiefs. Keenan Allen’s return to the team paid immediate dividends.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 7

Week 2 Rank: 7

Why they’re here: Aaron Rodgers shined in his debut, throwing four touchdowns in a thrilling win over the Jets.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL: APR 25 Buccaneers First Round Draft Pick Pick Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 12

Week 2 Rank: 8

Why they’re here: A late-game comeback against the Falcons showed their resilience, but they’ll need more consistency moving forward.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 9

Week 2 Rank: 9

Why they’re here: They eked out a win over the Browns despite a lackluster offensive performance. Their defense stepped up when it mattered.

10. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 6

Week 2 Rank: 10

Why they’re here: Their offense looked out of sync in a loss to the Packers, with the offensive line struggling to protect Jared Goff.

11. Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 14

Week 2 Rank: 11

Why they’re here: A dominant win over the Giants, with Deebo Samuel adding versatility to their offense. Their defense looked sharp as well.

12. Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 11

Week 2 Rank: 12

Why they’re here: Their defense shined in a win over the Texans, with Nate Landman’s late forced fumble sealing the victory.

13. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 10

Week 2 Rank: 13

Why they’re here: Their defense carried them to a win over the Titans, but Bo Nix’s sloppy play (three turnovers) is a concern.

14. Minnesota Vikings

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 18

Week 2 Rank: 14

Why they’re here: J.J. McCarthy’s fourth-quarter heroics in his debut led to a comeback win over the Bears. The defense also stepped up late.

15. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 15

Week 2 Rank: 15

Why they’re here: A gritty win over the Seahawks, but injuries to key players like George Kittle and Brock Purdy could derail their momentum.

16. Indianapolis Colts

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 24

Week 2 Rank: 16

Why they’re here: A dominant win over the Dolphins, with Daniel Jones and rookie tight end Tyler Warren leading the way.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Oakland Raiders v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 17

Week 2 Rank: 17

Why they’re here: Geno Smith’s 362-yard performance led them to a win over the Patriots, but their offensive line remains a concern.

18. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams Joint Practice Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 30

Week 2 Rank: 18

Why they’re here: A close loss to the Eagles showed promise, but late drops by CeeDee Lamb and defensive lapses cost them the game.

19. Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 16

Week 2 Rank: 19

Why they’re here: A close win over the Saints, with Budda Baker making a game-saving play in the final minute.

20. Atlanta Falcons

Tennessee Titans v Atlanta Falcons - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 19

Week 2 Rank: 20

Why they’re here: Michael Penix Jr. showed promise, but their defense and special teams let them down in a loss to the Buccaneers.

21. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 20

Week 2 Rank: 21

Why they’re here: Their offense struggled against the Rams, with penalties and turnovers stalling drives.

22. New York Jets

New York Jets v Green Bay Packers - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 22

Week 2 Rank: 22

Why they’re here: Justin Fields and the offense looked good, but their defense couldn’t stop Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 26

Week 2 Rank: 23

Why they’re here: A strong defensive performance and a balanced offensive attack led to a comfortable win over the Panthers.

24. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 25

Week 2 Rank: 24

Why they’re here: A lackluster offensive performance against the 49ers, combined with turnovers and red zone inefficiency, highlighted their struggles to establish a rhythm.

25. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 13

Week 2 Rank: 25

Why they’re here: A blown double-digit lead against the Vikings highlighted their defensive struggles and poor late-game execution.

26. Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Preseason 2025

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 21

Week 2 Rank: 26

Why they’re here: Despite outgaining the Bengals, the Browns couldn’t capitalize due to poor execution and missed kicks.

27. New England Patriots

New England Patriots Training Camp Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 28

Week 2 Rank: 27

Why they’re here: A disjointed performance in a loss to the Raiders, with Drake Maye struggling under pressure.

28. Tennessee Titans

NFL: AUG 15 Preseason Titans at Falcons Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 31

Week 2 Rank: 28

Why they’re here: A solid defensive effort wasn’t enough to overcome offensive struggles in a loss to the Broncos.

29. New York Giants

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 23

Week 2 Rank: 29

Why they’re here: Russell Wilson’s lackluster performance in a loss to the Commanders has fans clamoring for rookie Jaxson Dart to take over at quarterback.

30. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 27

Week 2 Rank: 30

Why they’re here: A disastrous loss to the Colts exposed major defensive issues and a lack of offensive rhythm.

31. Carolina Panthers

NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 29

Week 2 Rank: 31

Why they’re here: Bryce Young’s underwhelming debut (49 passer rating) and a lack of offensive rhythm led to a loss against the Jaguars.

32. Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 32

Week 2 Rank: 32

Why they’re here: A close loss to the Cardinals highlighted their offensive struggles, with Spencer Rattler throwing 46 times in an unbalanced attack.

