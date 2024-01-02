NFL Week 18 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams

Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.

1. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a With a 33-19 thrashing of the 49ers backed up with a 56-19 win over the Dolphins there’s a clear-cut number 1 team in the NFL and it’s the Ravens. All eyes will be on Lamar Jackson to provide a deep playoff run.

2. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a Brock Purdy is now the 49ers single season passing leader with 4,280 yards. That passes Jeff Garcia and Steve Young.

3. Detroit Lions Source:n/a Detroit got straight up hosed on Saturday night. Atrocious officiating from the NFL and an unbelievable lack of transparency. Let’s face it, the Lions won on Saturday night and that’s why they’re higher on my list than Dallas.

4. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a Hard to find anyone playing better than Cee Dee Lamb…19 catches, 345 yards, and 2 TD in the last two weeks.

5. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a Five could very well be too high for the Dolphins. While they’re in the playoffs, there’s a chance they lose the AFC East crown to Buffalo in week 18. Combine that with injuries to Chubb/Howard and the postseason may be a quick one for Miami.

6. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a Joe Flacco’s 309 yards and 3 TD performance on Sunday was the first 300 yard passing game against the Jets in 33 contests.

7. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a Aside from Rashee Rice’s 5 catches for 127 yards, Chiefs wideouts totaled just 3 catches the rest of the game.

8. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a It all comes down to Sunday night in Miami for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and company could win the AFC East outright or miss the playoffs altogether.

9. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a The Eagles are fundamentally broken, it seems, limping into the playoffs after giving up the NFC East. But the conversation about Nick Siranni’s job security is beyond silly.

10. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a Is it actually the Rams that should be considered the most dangerous wild card team?

11. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a I’ve been clear that I think the Jaguars are frauds, but I see no way they lose to the hapless Titans on Sunday.

12. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a It all comes down to Saturday night for the Colts…beat the Texans and you’re in, lose and Colts fans will complain about GM Chris Ballard for the entire offseason.

13. Houston Texans Source:n/a Impressive edge Will Anderson set a Texans rookie record this season with 7 sacks, including in back to back plays Sunday against Ryan Tannehill.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a The NFC South is Tampa Bay’s to lose with a road contest against Carolina looming next weekend.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a Mason Rudolph will get the nod yet again in Pittsburgh as the Steelers cling to their playoff hopes (and actively root against Buffalo).

16. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a Wait, Green Bay is set to make the playoffs? When did that happen?

17. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a The Seahawks have only themselves to blame if they don’t make the postseason…losing 5 of 6 in the middle of the season and on Sunday losing to Mason Rudolph and the spiraling Steelers.

18. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a New Orleans is the only team in the NFC South who can still make the playoffs as an “at large”. They’ll need to 1) beat Atlanta on Sunday 2) have the Bears win in GB and 3) will need the Cardinals to beat Seattle in Phoenix.

19. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a It was a valiant effort for Jake Browning (3-3 as the starter) and the Bengals over the last month or so, but the loss in KC on Sunday officially eliminated them from the playoffs.

20. Denver Broncos Source:n/a Who will be the Broncos’ starting QB next season? I’m guessing it won’t be Jarrett Stidham.

21. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a A week after blowing out the Colts, it was back to earth for the Falcons…losing to the Bears and Heinicke throwing 3 interceptions along the way.

22. Chicago Bears Source:n/a What will the Bears do with Justin Fields? That decision combined with high draft picks and a coach on the hot seat will make Chicago a team to watch this offseason.

23. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a Antonio Pierce played “not to lose” Sunday in Indianapolis. I was disappointed in his lack of game management and how undisciplined his team looked at times.

24. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a Even a shirtless Kirk Cousins couldn’t stop the Vikings from losing 5 of their last 6 games with a road contest in Detroit looming.

25. New York Jets Source:n/a Up until Sunday’s beatdown to the Browns, the Jets defense had done a great job at least keeping them in games.

26. Tennessee Titans Source:n/a The Titans and bully Mike Vrabel are finished and not worth our time. We’ll keep it moving.

27. Arizona Cardinals Source:n/a Still think the Eagles don’t miss Jonathan Gannon and/or Shane Steichen?

28. New York Giants Source:n/a And that’s why Mason Crosby found himself out of a kicking job.

29. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a Who takes over the Chargers? Belichick? Harbaugh?

30. New England Patriots Source:n/a It seems fitting that Bill Belichick’s finally game as a Patriot would be at home against the Jets. I’ll take the Pats to the bank on Sunday.

31. Washington Commanders Source:n/a Time to tear down and start over for Washington. (again)