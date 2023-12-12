Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.

Leave a comment or Tweet (errr X me) at @TheOnlySweeney to share your thoughts about his power

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a The Niners averaged 9.9 yards per play against Seattle on Sunday. That’s the highest number in a game since 2012.

Last week: 1

2. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a Dak Prescott is now the leader to win the MVP at +150 and there’s no offense humming quite like the one in Big D.

Last week: 5

3. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a Lamar Jackson had his second 300 yard passing game of the season, including the game winning TD pass to Zay Flowers.

Last week: 4

4. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a Back-to-back losses have the Philly faithful reeling a little bit. My biggest worry is how injured/lethargic Jalen Hurts looks right now.

Last week: 2

5. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a Aside from Dak Prescott, no one made an MVP case more so than Tyreek Hill in week 14.

Last week: 3

6. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a The Browns have won games with FOUR different QB’s this season. And now the hope of the franchise belongs to Joe Flacco the remainder of the season.

7. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a Andy Reid may be a football genius, but he also sold us that Kadarius Toney was a #1 wide receiver. And oh yeah, what a crybaby moment for Patrick Mahomes. Embarrassing.

Last week: 7

8. Detroit Lions Source:n/a I’m officially worried about the Detroit Lions…losers of two of three with Denver, two against Minnesota, and Dallas remaining on the schedule.

Last week: 6

9. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a Even after Sunday’s win in Kansas City, the Bills are still the 11 seed in the playoffs with only one “for sure” win remaining on the schedule.

Last week: 11

10. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a The Jaguars are frauds.

Last week: 8

11. Denver Broncos Source:n/a There are seven teams vying for two playoff spots and if you simply look at schedules the Broncos will make it.

Last week: 17

12. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a Jake Browning is completing nearly 81% of his passes in his first two career games.

Last week: 20

13. Houston Texans Source:n/a After this coming week there’s a chance we bury the Texans. CJ Stroud is banged up and they now have a legitimate WR issue. Their leader pass catchers on Sunday against the Jets were Brevin Jordan, Andrew Beck, and Xavier Hutchinson.

Last week: 10

14. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a The second half of Rams/Ravens was as good as anything we’ve seen this season. Give a lot of credit to Matthew Stafford whose thrown 11 TD against just 2 INT in the last four games.

Last week: 14

15. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a Sunday in Cincinnati was a complete letdown in all three phases of the game for the Colts. What’s most worrisome is their 2.4 ypc the last two games with Jonathan Taylor.

Last week: 12

16. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a Take a minute to be honest with yourself…you wanted that Vikings/Raiders game to end in a tie at 0-0.

Last week: 16

17. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a Mitch Trubisky is so bad that the Steeler faithful were chanting for Mason Rudolph. Saturday’s game vs Indy could be an elimination game.

Last week: 15

18. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a With everything to play for the Packers laid a dud on Monday night football, losing to the Giants 24-22. On the other hand, if the playoffs started today the Pack would find their way in.

Last week: 13

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a I know the Bucs won but what a stereotypical loss by the Falcons on Sunday.

Last week: 21

20. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a Who are we cheering to make it from the NFC South: Saints, Falcons, or Bucs?

Last week: 23

21. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a What an enjoyable city of Atlanta loss on Sunday to the Bucs. It was really a thing of beauty.

Last week: 19

22. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a I’m done with Seattle for this season. They’ve lost four straight with an angry Eagles team looming. They’re done.

Last week: 18

23. New York Giants Source:n/a Perhaps I was wrong about Tommy DeVito? Just think if the Giants had not choked that game away against the Jets!

Last week: 27

24. Tennessee Titans Source:n/a Will Levis…not bad?

Last week: 25

25. Chicago Bears Source:n/a I’ve noticed way too many analysts wondering if the Bears should keep Justin Fields. The answer is no.

Last week: 26

26. New York Jets Source:n/a The Jets held the Texans to just 2.6 yards per play on Sunday. They’re also the first team this season to hold its opponent to 3.1 yards per play or less in back-to-back games.

Last week: 29

27. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a The Chargers are shutting down Justin Herbert with a finger injury. It’s hard to find an organization that has let their young QB down more LA.

Last week: 22

28. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a The Raiders scored 0 points in an NFL game in 2023. So much for Antonio Pierce getting a look at that job.

Last week: 24

29. Washington Commanders Source:n/a For the second time in his near five-year career Terry McLaurin recorded 0 catches in a game he started. Only in Washington…

Last week: 28

30. Arizona Cardinals Source:n/a Just like last week, nothing to add to the Cardinals. Let’s keep it movin’.

Last week: 30

31. New England Patriots Source:n/a No better “get well” game for the crybaby Chiefs than playing the Patriots on Sunday.

Last week: 31