Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a In their current four game winning streak the Niners are outscoring their opponents 134-49. This includes a 42-19 thrashing of the Eagles on Sunday. Brock Purdy has 11 TD and just 1 INT during that time.

2. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a Philly is still number 2 on my power rankings despite living dangerously the last month or so. I’m interested to see how they bounce back Sunday in Dallas.

3. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a Miami’s three straight wins come against the dregs of the NFL, including Sunday’s 45-15 domination of Washington. Look for the ‘Fins to make it five straight with the Titans and Jets looming.

4. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a The Ravens are hoping this December is “something to remember”. Lest you forgot, in 2021 Lamar Jackson was 0-2 in the month before getting injured and last year he never played in December due to more injury issues.

5. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a It sickens me to say but the Cowboys are perhaps the hottest team in the NFL. They’re winners of four straight and six of seven. But they feature a brutal schedule down the stretch including home against Philly, @Bills, @Dolphins, and Lions all in the next month. If Dak really is the MVP he will have earned it.

6. Detroit Lions Source:n/a It was a bounce back win and a career day for TE Sam LaPorta on Sunday against the Saints. LaPorta had 9 catches, 140 yards, and a TD.

7. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a At this point it’s all about if Patrick Mahomes can save the season in the playoffs because this isn’t the well-oiled machine we’ve seen in past years from KC.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a If anyone right behind the Jags would’ve won on Sunday, I would’ve dropped this fraud of a team. Jake Browning had FIVE incompletions and Trevor Lawrence now has an injured ankle with the Browns and Ravens up next.

9. Houston Texans Source:n/a I love what the Texans continue to do but they lost star WR Tank Dell to a broken leg on Sunday when he was blocking on the freaking goal line.

10. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a It’s 2023 and the Browns are relying on Joe Flacco.

11. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a The slack in the rope is finally gone as the Bills need to simply win. That won’t be easy with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Chargers, and Dolphins all remaining on the schedule.

12. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a Give Gus Bradley and his defense some credit…17 sacks in the last three games. And depending on the source, the Colts have nearly a 60% chance of making the playoffs.

13. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a This current three game winning streak seemingly came out of nowhere, and it’s given the Packers a legitimate chance of making the playoffs. Here’s their remaining schedule…@Giants, vs Bucs, @Panthers, @Vikings, and vs Bears.

14. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a The Rams were 3-6 and left for dead. After a three-game winning streak LA is now one of four teams sitting at 6-6 and fighting for that last playoff spot.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a With Kenny Pickett injured the Steelers have to turn to Mitch Trubisky. Yuck.

16. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a After being labeled Minnesota’s messiah, Josh Dobbs has thrown 2 TD and 5 INT the last two games.

17. Denver Broncos Source:n/a I was almost sad to see the Broncos’ five game winning stream come to an end on Sunday in Houston. Russell Wilson was back to his bad self throwing 3 INT in the loss.

18. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a Seattle has lost three straight and four of five. In my opinoin, they’re done.

19. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a The Falcons beat the Jets 13-8 in an NFL game. The Redzone visited that game about three times on Sunday.

20. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a Jake Browning had more dropped passes than true incompletions Monday night in Jacksonville.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a Tampa Bay beat the Panthers 21-18 saving survivor leagues across the country.

22. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a This group of dysfunctional goobers scored SIX points against the Patriots on Sunday. They won but c’mon man, SIX points with Justin Herbert!?

23. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a Saints fans are already fed up with Derek Carr in year one of his four year, 150-million-dollar contract.

24. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a If the Raiders lose out it’s doubtful they keep interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

25. Tennessee Titans Source:n/a Whew, the Titans roster stinks especially that OL.

26. Chicago Bears Source:n/a Five more games and the Bears’ season will be mercifully over.

27. New York Giants Source:n/a Tommy Devito is the QB the rest of the way. All that’s left for New York is trying to ruin someone else’s season.

28. Washington Commanders Source:n/a Why not let Ron Rivera go now?

29. New York Jets Source:n/a Aaron Rodgers was misleading about his health and Zach Wilson doesn’t want to play. And oh yeah, Tim Boyle was just released for free agent Brett Rypien. Comical.

30. Arizona Cardinals Source:n/a The Cardinals lost again. We’ll keep it moving.

31. New England Patriots Source:n/a Since week 9 the Patriots defense has allowed just 46 points. They’ve lost each one of those games.