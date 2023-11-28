NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams
Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.
Let’s jump into our NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!
1. Philadelphia EaglesSource:n/a
We’re all still wondering how that 59-yard Jake Elliot field goal went in at the end of regulation.
Last week: 1
2. Kansas City ChiefsSource:n/a
Did the Chiefs figure things out in the second half against the Raiders? I tend to remain skeptical but take a look at their schedule and tell me 12 wins isn’t a “sure thing” bet.
Last week: 2
3. San Francisco 49ersSource:n/a
In their current three game winning streak the Niners are scoring 30.6 ppg, allowing just 10 ppg, and are winning by nearly three TD’s.
Last week: 5
4. Baltimore RavensSource:n/a
Sunday’s win over the Chargers marked the first full game without Mark Andrews. Baltimore’s leading receiver was Isaiah Likely who caught 4 balls for 40 yards.
Last week: 4
5. Dallas CowboysSource:n/a
The Cowboys continue to climb as they’ve won three in a row by an average of 30 points per game.
Last week: 6
6. Miami DolphinsSource:n/a
Friday’s win over the Jets saw an uptick in touches for Jeff Wilson Jr…11 carries and 3 receptions. Yet another weapon for the league’s most potent offense.
Last week: 7
7. Detroit LionsSource:n/a
It wouldn’t have been Thanksgiving without the Lions gagging one away.
Last week: 3
8. Jacksonville JaguarsSource:n/a
If you take a look at their schedule, there’s a legitimate chance the Jags can get to 13 wins. That just might be good enough for top spot in the AFC.
Last week: 10
9. Pittsburgh SteelersSource:n/a
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada gets fired and Kenny Pickett throws for the most yards in a game this season (278).
Last week: 14
10. Houston TexansSource:n/a
Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville marked Houston’s 7th straight one score game.
Last week: 9
11. Cleveland BrownsSource:n/a
The injuries are piling up as the Browns saw their starting QB, star WR, and Myles Garrett get injured in Sunday’s loss in Denver.
Last week: 8
12. Buffalo BillsSource:n/a
From double digit lead to heartbreaking loss…Sunday’s loss in Philly exemplified Buffalo’s disappointing season.
Last week: 12
13. Denver BroncosSource:n/a
That’s five straight wins for the Broncos and if they win Sunday in Houston they’ll officially be “in the mix”.
Last week: 16
14. Seattle SeahawksSource:n/a
Seattle has lost two straight and three of four. If they don’t get things going soon, they could see their playoff berth evaporate.
Last week: 11
15. Indianapolis ColtsSource:n/a
The Colts have won three in a row while taking care of business against bad teams, but now Jonathan Taylor is dealing with a thumb injury which could include missing a few weeks.
Last week: 18
16. Minnesota VikingsSource:n/a
Back down to earth for career backup QB Josh Dobbs throwing 4 interceptions against the Bears on Monday night.
Last week: 13
17. Green Bay PackersSource:n/a
Don’t look now but the Pack have won two straight and three out of four. Additionally, Jordan Love had maybe his best game on Thanksgiving Day’s win over Detroit.
Last week: 24
18. Los Angeles RamsSource:n/a
The Rams were 3-5 and it looked like their season was going to faceplant. But I give Sean McVeigh and company credit for back-to-back wins and playing games in December that should matter.
Last week: 22
19. Atlanta FalconsSource:n/a
If the playoffs started today the Falcons would be the 4 seed. Can the NFL please consider a change to their seeding system?
Last week: 23
20. New Orleans SaintsSource:n/a
New Orleans plays just one team the rest of the way that has playoff aspirations. If they don’t win the NFC South that’s on them.
Last week: 12
21. Las Vegas RadiersSource:n/a
I have to be honest, there’s not much to write about the Raiders.
Last week: 19
22. Cincinnati BengalsSource:n/a
Jake Browning did all he could in his first start on Sunday, but a quick look at Cincinnati’s schedule (and with no Joe Burrow) they might end up with just 5 wins.
Last week: 15
23. Tampa Bay BuccaneersSource:n/a
Todd Bowles showed on Sunday why he should be a coordinator and not a head coach. Indy’s first year man Shane Steichen ran circles around him.
Last week: 20
24. Los Angeles ChargersSource:n/a
The only interesting thing about the Chargers is who in the media will head coach Brandon Staley scold after yet another loss.
Last week: 21
25. Tennessee TitansSource:n/a
After an impressive debut, Will Levis has been under 200 yards the last three games.
Last week: 27
26. Chicago BearsSource:n/a
The Bears became the first team in the NFL to win this season without scoring a touchdown, and the victory was their first without a touchdown attached since 1993.
Last week: 28
27. New York GiantsSource:n/a
In a span of 48 hours the Giants continued to sink their draft position and their GM gave the vote of confidence to QB Daniel Jones.
Last week: 29
28. Washington CommandersSource:n/a
In a year with so much promise the Commanders are 0-5 in the NFC East.
Last week: 23
29. New York JetsSource:n/a
Notice that Aaron Rodgers said he will only come back if the Jets are in playoff contention. Attention to A-Rod, they’ve been out of it since he was injured in week one.
Last week: 26
30. Arizona CardinalsSource:n/a
Who is Arizona going to take with the 2nd overall pick?
Last week: 30
31. New England PatriotsSource:n/a
The two Patriots QB’s combined for 136 yards and 3 interceptions against the Giants on Sunday.
Last week: 31
32. Carolina PanthersSource:n/a
Enjoy your buyout money, Frank Reich.
Last week: 32