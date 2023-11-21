Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a Jalen Hurts was adamant his Eagles aren’t playing well and “not clean” football. They’re 9-1 and just walked in Arrowhead and got revenge on the Chiefs.

2. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a Patrick Mahomes is much like Michael Jordan or Lebron James that you could give him the MVP every year. Mahomes is having to elevate a mediocre WR/RB core even more so this season. Can he keep it up?

3. Detroit Lions Source:n/a For one of the only times in our lives the Detroit Lions are worthy of our Thanksgiving viewing.

4. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a It’s probably unfair but I’m docking the Ravens at least one spot this week given the Mark Andrews injury. He’s that important. It’s not quite Travis Kelce but it’s close.

5. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a After losing three straight the Niners have bounced back outscoring their opponents 61-17 the last two weeks. Are they back? Let’s wait and see as they have Seattle twice and Philly the next three weeks.

6. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a The schedule has been light the last few weeks for the Cowboys, but things are getting ready to pick up. Tankathon.com has the ‘Boys as having the second most difficult remaining schedule.

7. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a Miami is 11-2 at home the last two years. Can they climb to the 2 seed and use that to their advantage?

8. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a At this point the Browns are just trolling everyone. Kevin Stefanski is proving he can toss ANYONE in at QB and win games. I don’t feel like the Browns are very good, but they are 7-3 with winnable games remaining.

9. Houston Texans Source:n/a If you look at other power rankings, they mostly have the Texans in the 11-13 range. I’m sorry, I’m just totally vibing with what they have going on. With seven games remaining I see no reason Houston can’t go 5-2 and end with 11 wins.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a I’m still surprised that Trevor Lawrence has thrown for over 300 yards just once this season.

11. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a Geno Smith is supposed to be ready to go for Thursday night’s game against the 49ers. If not, waive the white flag as Drew Lock is dreadful.

12. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a Plain and simple the Bills are going to regret losing to the Jets week 1 and the Broncos in week 10. With remaining games against the Eagles, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, and Dolphins remaining the playoffs are still an uphill climb.

13. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a Its Josh Dobbs’ opportunity to squander as the Vikings should be the final seed in the NFC.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a Matt Canada is finally gone. Can Kenny Pickett’s career be saved?

15. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a The Bengals are done. I’m being nice having them at number 15. No Joe Burrow, no chance. This is the highest they’ll be the remainder of the season.

16. Denver Broncos Source:n/a Just a few weeks ago the Broncos allowed 70 points to the Dolphins and were the laughingstock of the NFL. Fast forward to today and they’ve rattled off four straight wins with at least four winnable games remaining on the schedule.

17. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a The Saints are the turd floating to the top in a pathetic NFC South.

18. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a After losing three straight the Colts bounced back with wins over Carolina and New England. Can they find their passing game again with Gardner Minshew? Big game coming up Sunday in Lucas Oil against Tampa Bay.

19. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a Give interim HC Antonio Pierce some credit in going 2-1 over his first three games. It’s apparent he wants to run the football and keep things close. Will it get him the job after the season?

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a The Bucs have lost 5 of 6 and are beat up after a cross country trip to play the Niners. But with the NFC South being so bad a win Sunday could put them back in the driver’s seat.

21. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a Fire Brandon Staley. It’s done, it’s over, it’s acceptable to move on.

22. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a Cooper Kupp left Sunday’s game with yet another injury. He’s played in just six games this season and has 1 touchdown.

23. Washington Commanders Source:n/a Ron Rivera sealed his fate Sunday losing to the Giants and Tommy Devito…and badly I might add. New ownership group, new coach heading into 2024.

24. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a Green Bay benefited from yet another Chargers choke job this past Sunday. And, on top of it, Jordan Love threw for 300 yards in a game in his career.

25. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a Atlanta is going back to Desmond Ridder at QB. If a tree falls….

26. New York Jets Source:n/a Tim Boyle time in Gotham. Combine that with the Giants starting Tommy Devito and it’s hard to come up with a time NY QB’s have been worse.

27. Tennessee Titans Source:n/a Will Levis is now 0-3 as a starter and his yards per game have decreased each week.

28. Chicago Bears Source:n/a Mission accomplished on Sunday as the Bears made it fun but ultimately lost with dignity in Detroit.

29. New York Giants Source:n/a Good win, right? No!! Every Giants fan I know wanted their team to lose for draft pick purposes. Alas, when you own a team like they do Washington it’s sometimes impossible to lose.

30. Arizona Cardinals Source:n/a After a win over Atlanta, the Cardinals backed that up with a close loss in Houston. Mixed results for Kyler Murray with a QBR of 49 over his first two games.

31. New England Patriots Source:n/a Bill Belichick is going to wait to tell us who his QB will be on Sunday. Surely that will make a difference.