Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings.

Leave a comment or Tweet (errr X me) at @TheOnlySweeney to share your thoughts about his power

Let’s jump into our NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!

1. Philadelphia Eagles Source:n/a If I had one pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl it would be the Eagles. Their next 5 weeks should be a roller coaster…@Chiefs, vs Bills, vs 49ers, @Cowboys, @Seahawks. Last week: 1

2. Kansas City Chiefs Source:n/a Travis Kelce had just 3 catches for 14 yards on Sunday against the Dolphins. That’s his worse statistical game since October 10th of last year. Last week: 2

3. Baltimore Ravens Source:n/a I said on air the Ravens are the NFL version of Purdue basketball. We know they’re winning tons of regular season games, but it’s all about the postseason for Lamar and company at this point. Last week: 3

4. Jacksonville Jaguars Source:n/a The next step for Jacksonville is QB Trevor Lawrence catching fire. The Jags should at least be favored in 6 of their last 8 games. Last week: 5

5. Detroit Lions Source:n/a Dan “Man” Campbell thinks the Lions have “another gear” they can reach this season, and with just one playoff team remaining on their schedule it’s possible they’ll reach it this regular season. Last week: 6

6. Miami Dolphins Source:n/a There’s no shame in losing to the Chiefs on a neutral field but it’s fact at this point that the Dolphins don’t beat playoff teams. Last week: 4

7. Cincinnati Bengals Source:n/a Make it four straight wins for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The next four games will decide their playoff destiny with Texans, @Baltimore, vs Steelers, and vs Jaguars looming. Last week: 10

8. San Francisco 49ers Source:n/a The Niners are coming off a bye but also the unsteadiness of a three-game losing streak. Any guesses where San Francisco will be ranked in two weeks? Last week: 9

9. Dallas Cowboys Source:n/a Too many moral victories for the Cowboys after their close loss in Philly on Sunday. While valiant, that game is exactly how Jerry’s squad will lose in the playoffs. Last week: 7

10. Cleveland Browns Source:n/a Clayton Tune was the latest QB to feel the pain of Cleveland’s lock down defense throwing for just 58 yards on Sunday. Last week: 12

11. Houston Texans Source:n/a What else can you say that hasn’t already been said about rookie CJ Stroud. Just give the guy offensive rookie of the year right now. Last week: 13

12. Pittsburgh Steelers Source:n/a The Steelers are 5-3 and have been out gained in each game this season. That has to be both impressive and maddening for the black and yellow faithful. Last week: 14

13. Buffalo Bills Source:n/a Life or death…do the Bills make the playoffs? Last week: 8

14. Los Angeles Chargers Source:n/a Brandon Staley’s group racked up 8 sacks and forced 3 turnovers last night against the hapless Jets. At 4-4 are we ready to buy into LA again? Last week: 18

15. Seattle Seahawks Source:n/a Pete Carrol and company need a mulligan after Sunday’s 37-3 shellacking to the Ravens. Last week: 11

16. New Orleans Saints Source:n/a Taysom Hill has thrown for 10 touchdowns, ran for 10 touchdowns, and caught 10 touchdowns in his 7 year NFL career. The last player to do that…Frank Gifford. Last week: 15

17. Minnesota Vikings Source:n/a Minnesota has won four in a row and I can’t tell if any of this is sustainable. Either way, a truly magical Sunday for Josh Dobbs. With four winnable games on the horizon the Vikings could be sniffing the postseason. Last week: 17

18. Washington Commanders Source:n/a Ron Rivera’s squad still has two games against the Cowboys along with Niners, Dolphins, and Jets remaining on the schedule. I just don’t see enough fire power for them to make the playoffs. Last week: 22

19. New York Jets Source:n/a Nathaniel Hackett’s offense is 5-32 in third down conversions over the last two games. Last week: 16

20. Atlanta Falcons Source:n/a A loss like Sundays is how coaches lose their jobs. Last week: 19

21. Indianapolis Colts Source:n/a It was the Kenny Moore show on Sunday in Carolina with two pick 6’s as he outscored the Panthers by himself. Last week: 25

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:n/a What a heartbreaking loss for the Bucs on Sunday but the schedule is easy enough they should loiter around the playoff conversation. Last week: 21

23. Las Vegas Radiers Source:n/a Maxx Crosby destroyed Evan Neal on Sunday collecting 3 sacks and 8 tackles in a blowout win. Last week: 27

24. Tennessee Titans Source:n/a Mike Vrabel finally did the right thing and handed the reins over to rookie QB Will Levis. Last week: 23

25. Denver Broncos Source:n/a Denver dropped a spot in my rankings by no fault of their own as they were on a bye. Next up for Denver is a chance to ruin Buffalo’s flailing season. Last week: 24

26. Green Bay Packers Source:n/a Isn’t it interested how the great Green Bay Packers went to rather generic and anonymous this season? Last week: 29

27. Los Angeles Rams Source:n/a It’s clear the Rams are nothing special and may be in free fall, but at least with the Giants and Cardinals on their schedule they’ll get two more wins. Last week: 20

28. New England Patriots Source:n/a Do we believe any of the rumors that if the Patriots lose Sunday to Indy that Bill might be out the door? I just can’t see that happening mid-season. Last week: 26

29. Chicago Bears Source:n/a Bears vs Panthers is this week’s toilet bowl. Can’t wait. Last week: 30

30. New York Giants Source:n/a How do the Giants NOT finish 2-15? Last week: 28

31. Carolina Panthers Source:n/a I’d be terrified if I’m a Panther fan and my rookie QB doesn’t look anything like CJ Stroud has this season. Last week: 31