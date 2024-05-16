NFL Schedule: Way Too Early Win-Loss Picks For The Colts

The Colts regular season schedule is out and fans can start planning their Sundays around the slate of games (hint: keep 1pm open A LOT) and even plan some away games to attend.

With the release of the schedule, it’s time for the way too early, likely way incorrect win-loss predictions for the Colts. I’m sure these will change but these are the initial thoughts for each Colts game on the 2024 regular season schedule! Let’s get to it and be prepared to mock me come Halloween!

1. Week 1: Houston Texans Source:Getty LOSS – (0-1) I hate to start with yet another season-opening loss but the Colts haven’t outright won a season opener since 2013. That’s an absurd streak, but I also don’t see it ending. The Texans are revamped and feeling themselves as CJ Stroud enters his second season. This could be the perfect game to get an upset win over the Texans but I don’t see it happening.

2. Week 2: @ Green Bay Packers Source:Getty WIN – (1-1) The Colts always seem to have an early season upset win in their back pocket the last couple of seasons. The beat the Chiefs in 2022 and the Ravens last season. Consider this their 2024 early upset. They’ll be underdogs on the road in Lambeau Field but I think the Colts rebound from a tough opening season loss and take out some frustrations on Jordan Love and company.

3. Week 3: Chicago Bears Source:Getty LOSS – (1-2) I have taken off my Bears hat for this one but I still think this is a loss. It is one of the more intriguing early season matchups on the schedule and it’ll be fascinating to see how Gus Bradley’s defense handles all of the weapons the Bears have given rookie QB Caleb Williams. I give the slight edge to Chicago, but not to worry, wins are on the way.

4. Week 4: Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty WIN – (2-2) I’m not sure if Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers by Week 4 but if it’s not him it’s likely Justin Fields. Regardless of who the QB is I think the Colts get a narrow win in this one. The Steelers defense seems to always be tough so it’ll be a tall order for Anthony Richardson and company. Colts get on track here and start getting some mojo going.

5. Week 5: @ Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty WIN – (3-2) Games in Jacksonville have historically not been kind to the Colts but I think this year is different. The Jaguars lost 5 of their last 6 games to end last season and are on the verge of having to make a big financial commitment to Trevor Lawrence. Despite a tough defense, the Colts exorcise some demons in the Jacksonville heat and get a win.

6. Week 6: @ Tennessee Titans Source:Getty WIN – (4-2) This ain’t the Tennessee Titans of old. Hell, this isn’t the Titans from 2023. This will be the first season for the Titans without Derrick Henry since 2016. Mike Vrabel and Ryan Tannehill have also moved on and it’s a transition period for the Titans, who are putting all their eggs (and mayo) in the arm of Will Levis. They have given Levis plenty of help, adding Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boud and Tony Pollard to the offense but I still think the Colts overmatch them and get their third straight win.

7. Week 7: Miami Dolphins Source:Getty LOSS – (4-3) The winning streak comes to an end here. It should be a fun game of offensive-minded coaches going head-to-head against each other with Shane Steichen trying to outsmart Mike McDaniel but I think McDaniel and the Dolphins’ firepower gets the job done here.

8. Week 8: @ Houston Texans Source:Getty LOSS – (4-4) We come back to Earth a bit in Week 8. Yes, that’s a season sweep by the Texans and it’s before we’re even halfway through the season. Never fear though! Despite a season sweep, the Colts aren’t out of anything. I just find it hard to believe they’ll be able to keep up with everything the Texans will be throwing at them.

9. Week 9: @ Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty WIN – (5-4) A trip to Minneapolis, maybe listening to some Prince in the process, helps the Colts get back above .500 and shake off a brief two-game losing streak. If the Colts can keep Justin Jefferson in check and not allow Danielle Hunter to wreak havoc then I believe the Colts are the better team here. I’m not sure what to make of J.J. McCarthy and think the Vikings are in a bit of a middling rebuild.

10. Week 10: Buffalo Bills Source:Getty LOSS – (5-5) I’m not exactly sure who Josh Allen is going to be throwing to. The departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis leave a glaring talent gap at wide receiver. But the Bills are still one of the top teams talent-wise from top to bottom in the NFL. Their defense is tough and Josh Allen can kill teams with both his arms and legs.

11. Week 11: @ New York Jets (Sunday Night Football) Source:Getty WIN – (6-5) Aaron Rodgers with his arms crossed on a sideline? Sorry it’s the most action-packed photo I could find of the Jets QB from last season. Pettiness on my part aside, this is the one primetime game the Colts have in 2024 and they better make it count. The Jets will be on national TV seemingly every game and the Jets’ overexposure will be incredibly real at this point of the season. The Colts will be America’s Team on this night and get a tough, much deserved win over the NFL’s most overhyped team of 2024.

12. Week 12: Detroit Lions Source:Getty LOSS – (6-6) Fresh off a primetime victory, the Colts get punched in the mouth a little bit the following week. Dan Campbell gets his team foaming at the mouth ahead of a short-week Thanksgiving turnaround and give the Colts fits. I think this will be one of the tougher matchups on both sides of the ball for the Colts. Whether it’s slowing down Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery and Sam LaPorts on one side and Aiden Hutchinson and Terrion Arnold on the other.

13. Week 13: @ New England Patriots Source:Getty WIN (7-6) THE BIGGEST MUST-WIN GAME ON THE SCHEDULE! (According to some people, that is.) However, this should be one of the easiest wins of the season. The Patriots were a complete dumpster fire last season and are in complete rebuild mode now. Drake Maye? Who knows if he’s even starting or not. The Colts get this one easy and get ready for a very later but much deserved bye week.

14. Week 14: BYE WEEK Source:Getty Get reacquainted with the family. Try to remember your kids names and go get some early Christmas shopping done.

15. Week 15: @ Denver Broncos Source:Getty WIN (8-6) This is a great game to have on the schedule right out of the bye week. The Broncos do not look good on paper and Sean Payton seems to have lost the luster he had in New Orleans. The Broncos are in cap space hell after the disastrous Russell Wilson trade and extension and now turn towards Bo Nix for some sort of relevancy. This game, much like the Patriots game, should be one of the easier wins on the schedule for the Colts. Weather be damned!

16. Week 16: Tennessee Titans Source:Getty WIN (9-6) Back-to-back seasons of season sweeps of the Tennessee Titans! Enjoy it, Colts fans! The win puts the Colts a solid three games above .500 and reach their win total from 2023 with two games to play.

17. Week 17: @ New York Giants Source:Getty WIN – (10-6) The longest winning streak of the season hits four games, thanks to a somewhat soft back half of the schedule. The Giants are trash and despite the potential of Malik Nabers, he still has to attempt to catch passes from Daniel Jones. The Colts get their second win of the season at the Meadowlands and reach a double-digit win total for the first time since 2020.