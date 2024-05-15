Knicks Outhustle Pacers to Take 3-2 Series Lead

(NEW YORK, NY) – The New York Knicks outrebound the Indiana Pacers by 24, including 20 offensive rebounds in their blowout 121-91 game five victory. Jalen Brunson leads the way with 44 points.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty After pulling out a win in game three and a dominant game four victory, Indiana seemingly had all the momentum heading into game five. The first quarter started out that way. Indiana quickly jumped out to a 4-0 lead after baskets from Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam. The two teams would eventually tie up at nine after an offensive rebound putback dunk from Isaiah Hartenstein. Indiana responded with a 7-0 run to take an early seven-point lead on two Siakam free throws. Indiana would hold that lead for a few possessions, but not long. Ben Sheppard converted a three that pushed Indiana’s lead to 25-20 with 3:57 left in the quarter. New York then went on a 11-0 run courtesy of Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and Josh Hart. Indiana would ensure the New York lead didn’t get higher than six in the first quarter. After one, Indiana trailed 38-32. Hart and Brunson led all players in scoring with ten points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Siakam with seven points. New York outrebounded Indiana 13-5 in the first period and grabbed seven offensive rebounds.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty The final six minutes of the first quarter did not go in favor of the Pacers and those struggles continued to start the second. Brunson pushed New York’s lead to a 46-33 after scoring six of the eight points for the Knicks to start the period. Indiana came back with a layup from Siakam and a triple from Andrew Nembhard. The Knicks responded with an 8-2 burst to lead 52-40 with 6:51 remaining in the half following an Alec Burks three. New York would manage that double-digit lead for the most part the remainder of the quarter. Siakam cut it to nine points with 5:08 remaining with a fadeaway jumper. The wheels then fell off for Indiana. New York constantly got second chance after second chance and turned that nine-point lead to an eighteen-point lead with 2:11 remaining in the half. The Pacers only outscored the Knicks by three points the rest of the way to trail 69-54 at intermission. Brunson went ballistic in the quarter, scoring 18 points. He led all scorers with 28 at halftime. Siakam paced Indiana in scoring with 13 points. New York was +16 on the glass and grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in the first half. All seven rebounds for Hartenstein in the first half were offensive. Tyrese Haliburton was 2/4 in the first half with 7 points despite playing 19:33.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty During this postseason run for Indiana, they haven’t had that dominant third quarter that fans were used to seeing during the regular season. The second half started out with Myles Turner knocking down three straight threes to make it a 70-63 Knicks lead with 8:33 left in the quarter. Indiana had a chance to make it a six points game, but Siakam’s layup fell off the rim. New York followed that up with a 17-0 run. Hart’s floater with 3:13 left in the quarter was the final basket of that run that made it an 89-64 game. Indiana finished the final 3:13 by outscoring New York by four points to trail 96-75 after three quarters. Turner scored the most points in the quarter with nine points. Brunson still led all scorers with 35 points followed by Hart with 18 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Turner with 16 points. New York was outrebounding Indiana after three quarters by twenty-one. The Knicks had 17 offensive rebounds compared to Indiana’s 19 total rebounds.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty With the game pretty much decided, it was going to take a miracle for the Pacers to outscore the Knicks by 22 points in the fourth quarter to win. The Pacers opened the final quarter with a 9-0 run with Siakam scoring six points and T.J. McConnell scoring the other three. New York called a timeout to regroup and held Indiana to two points the next five minutes. During that stretch, the Knicks scored 12 points to lead 109-88 with 5:16 left in the contest. In fact, Indiana was outscored 25-7 the final 5:16. Their offense just could not get good shots, stop turning the basketball over, or come up with defensive rebounds to get out in transition. At one point, Hartenstein grabbed an offensive rebound on four straight possessions for the Knicks. The final score in game five was 121-91.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Jalen Brunson (44p, 7a, 4r, 2 threes), Josh Hart (18p, 11r, 3a), Alec Burks (18p, 5r, 5 threes), Miles McBride (17p, 4a, 3 threes), Donte DiVincenzo (8p, 7r, 4a, 0/6 on threes), and Isaiah Hartenstein (7p, 12 offensive rebounds, 5 defensive rebounds, 5a). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (22p, 8r), Myles Turner (16p, 5r, 4 threes), Tyrese Haliburton (13p, 5a, 2r), Andrew Nembhard (11p, 4a, 3r), and Aaron Nesmith (8p, 4r, 2a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana Pacers are now 1-5 on the road in the playoffs

Indiana Pacers have lost four straight road playoff games

Indiana Pacers are 5-1 when winning the turnover margin in this postseason

Indiana Pacers are 1-4 when tied or lose the turnover margin in this postseason

Indiana’s -24 rebounding margin is the 3rd worst margin in franchise history

Indiana’s 18 turnovers are the most in a playoff game this postseason

New York Knicks have yet to lose when outrebounding their opponent in this postseason

New York Knicks have yet to win when being outrebounded by their opponent in this postseason

Jalen Brunson scored 40+ points for the 5th time of the postseason

Isaiah Hartenstein’s 12 offensive rebounds are a career high (playoffs included) Hartenstein & Hart combined for 27 rebounds, Indiana had 29

Miles McBride recorded playoff career high 17 points

Josh Hart recorded his 8 double-double of this postseason

Pascal Siakam scored 20+ points for the 4th time of this postseason

Tyrese Haliburton scoring broken down by halves: Road: Milwaukee – 7, 2, 6, 6, 11, 5 = 37 points New York – 22, 12, 0, 6, 7, 6 = 47 points Home Milwaukee – 8, 7, 15, 9, 2 = 56 points New York – 23, 12, 13, 7 = 55 points

